(Maryville) -- A Northern Iowa softball legend will lead the Maryville softball team next fall.
Sammey Bunch -- perhaps best known for her record-breaking career at UNI -- has inherited the Spoofhounds program.
"I'm excited for this opportunity," Bunch said. "I've learned a lot as a player and coach. I'm excited to take the next step as a head coach."
Bunch left Northern Iowa as the program's leader in career home runs (59), RBI (184), runs scored (200), on-base percentage (.468), slugging percentage (.730) and batting average (.369).
She spent last year as an assistant at Missouri Western before pouncing on the opportunity to head north and lead the Spoofhounds.
"Coaching was something I knew I was always interested in," Bunch said. "My dad coached all of his life. It fueled my passion for the coaching side of the game. I'm overjoyed that I get to step foot as a head coach now."
And Maryville felt like the perfect first gig for Bunch.
"I know Maryville is a really supportive community," she said. "I'm excited to be a part of that. I'm coming into a school district that is successful in multiple sports. My goal is to work towards a championship.
Bunch feels her experiences at UNI prepped her for a coaching career.
"We were actually down an assistant coach last year," she said. "Being a fifth-year senior, I stepped up and took on a role as a player/coach. That helped me get my feet wet and learn a lot."
Bunch gave it her all during her career and wants the same from her players.
"I want them to come to practice and workouts and give 100 percent effort," she said. "Our culture will be built around out-working and out-hustling opponents. Competition will be part of our everyday life."
For Bunch, she hopes her impact goes beyond just coaching softball.
"My coach at UNI did a good job of preparing us for a future after softball," she said. "I'm going to pride myself on helping these girls be the best they can be on the field while also preparing them for life after they graduate and leave Maryville. I want to build great young ladies and send them out into the world as great humans."
Bunch credits her siblings, parents and coaching staff at UNI as mentors for her during her playing and coaching career.
The four-time All-Missouri Valley Conference First Teamer inherits a Maryville squad that went 5-21 last season.
"I want to see them giving effort every day," she said. "We're going to learn together and work towards getting better every day. My ultimate goal is to win a championship."
Check out the full interview with Coach Bunch below.