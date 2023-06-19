(Murray) -- The last head coach in the history of the Villisca football program is the new head coach at Conestoga 11 years later.
TJ Quick coached at Villisca from 2008 to 2012. In 2008, he led the Bluejays to their first postseason appearance since 1989. He spent one year as an assistant when Villisca and Corning combined to become Southwest Valley in 2013 before working at Griswold and most recently as an assistant at Treynor.
Now, over a decade later, Quick is ready to lead his own program again.
"I've had the desire to get back," Quick said. "I thought I'd give it a try. This Conestoga job turned out to be a good deal, so I moved on it. Since I left Villisca, I've wanted to have my own program. It was great to be an assistant at my hometown (Treynor). It (being a head coach) is something I don't think goes away. I enjoy going into programs that haven't had great success and trying to help turn those things around. It's something I'm excited about."
Quick -- who will also teach strength & conditioning at Conestoga -- replaces Trenton Clausen as the head football coach.
"The one thing that kept coming up during the interview process was how good these kids are and how willing they were to work," Quick said. "That's a big thing for any coach wanting to rebuild a program. When you have kids willing to work hard, that's big."
Quick inherits a Conestoga that went 2-6 last year. The Cougars have been 5-19 the last three years. Quick sees some similarities between the current state of the Conestoga program and the one he ran in Villisca.
"It's very familiar to what I had at Villisca," he said. "We have some good athletic kids, but the kids don't know how to win. That's the biggest thing. These kids are willing to work and work hard to get this thing turned around. I'm looking forward to hopefully turning this thing around."
The Cougars haven't made the playoffs since 2011. While classified as a C2 school, low numbers have prompted them to play at the D1 level recently, making them ineligible for the postseason. Filling out a roster is one of Quick's top priorities.
"Our main goal is to get back to playing 11-man football," he said. "That's the start of things. There's a few kids that aren't out for football that maybe need to be. I'll reach out and try to get those kids out there playing."
Quick hopes camaraderie and learning how to compete will be staples of his program moving forward.
"Put your teammates first," he said. "And having a good work ethic. That's where we'll start. From there, we can put a solid offense, defense and special teams together to compete. We can build on those things year after year."
Quick's first year at Conestoga will likely be more about the process, and not so much about wins and losses.
"The wins will come," he said. "I don't know how many. I don't want to put a number on what I think we can do. It's about establishing a foundation and getting these kids to buy in. That's the most important thing right now."
Hear more with Coach Quick below.