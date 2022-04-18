(KMAland) – Four former KMAland boys basketball players were recognized by the Omaha World-Herald as members of the All-Midlands Team on Monday.
Those honors went to Nate Mohr (Glenwood/Wayne State), Parker Badding (Kuemper Catholic/Nebraska-Kearney), Landon Torneten (Abraham Lincoln/Nebraska Wesleyan) and Troy Houghton (Abraham Lincoln/Peru State).
All four choices were honorable mention selections.
Mohr played in 20 games and made 13 starts this season while averaging 12.8 points per game.
Badding averaged 8.9 points and 1.1 points per contest for the Lopers while Torneten and Houghton averaged 11.0 and 11.2 points per game, respectively.
Peru State’s Jibril Harris and Henry Tanskley were also picked as NAIA selections.
Harris was a first-team nod and Tanskley was selected as an honorable mention.
