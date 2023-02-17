(Des Moines) -- The Class 2A State Wrestling Championships will have its share of wrestlers from the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
Atlantic's Aiden Smith (113), Glenwood's Vinny Mayberry (120) and CJ Carter (195) and Red Oak's Dawson Bond (160) secured their spots in Saturday night's finals with semifinal wins on Friday.
Smith -- a sophomore -- earned his spot in the finals with a dominant 11-2 major decision of West Liberty's Colin Cassady in the semifinals. The win avenged a loss to Cassady in the consolations of last year's state tournament.
"We watched the matches he had the last couple of days," Smith said. "I countered some stuff. Once I did that, it was all me."
Smith set the tone with an early takedown.
"I scrambled and wrestled through position well," Smith said. "My grandpa always says the first takedown controls the match. It gets in their head. It worked out. I really wanted to be in the state finals, so I just had to keep wrestling hard."
Friday's dominant showing was a statement win for Smith, who entered the tournament with a 34-11 record after constantly bumping up to 120 pounds during duals this season. The rigors of the regular season primed Smith for his postseason run.
"It's mental," Smith said. "At the beginning of the season, I wasn't wrestling that well. Now, I've got it in my head that I'm the best."
Smith faces Jace Hedeman (Union, LaPorte City) in the finals. Hedeman (47-0) was a state champion last year at 106 pounds.
"I'm going to wrestle as hard as I can," he said. "It's going to be wild. I have to stay mentally strong, wrestle hard and not give up."
Moments later, Mayberry joined his Hawkeye Ten counterpart in the finals with a 3-1 win over Gavin Jensen (Williamsburg). Like Smith, Mayberry also avenged a previous loss.
"It feels amazing," Mayberry said. "I never let up. If I stay cool and do my stuff, I know I can get it done."
Mayberry got an early takedown and then rode Jensen hard to hold on for the win.
"I was looking for offense, but I knew he wasn't getting out if I threw in the legs."
Mayberry faces Osage's Blake Fox in the finals Saturday night.
"I'm going to stick to my offense," Mayberry said. "If I do what I do, I'm going to beat him."
His teammate, CJ Carter, is back in the finals at 195 after finishing as a runner-up last year.
"It's exciting to be in the finals again," Carter said. "It's a great feeling."
After a quarterfinal scare, Carter was dominant in his semifinal -- a 9-4 win over CJ Hisler (Webster City).
"I've built more confidence in my offense," Carter said. "I've been attacking and changing my mindset. I go to dominate. That's what I kept in my head to do, and I got it done."
Carter now has a chance to redeem himself after last year's loss.
"Losing in the finals hurt a lot," he said. "That fueled me for this year. I keep that in my head. I'm thinking about what I'm chasing."
Carter gets Ballard's Gabe Christensen in the finals.
Red Oak senior Dawson Bond kept his championship dreams alive with some late-match heroics for the second consecutive day.
After surrendering a pair of unanswered points due to a stalling penalty and an escape, Bond smoothly executed a takedown of Osage's Max Gast with 14 seconds left to preserve the 5-3 win.
"In scouting, I knew he wanted to go underhook but wasn't going to do much from it," Bond said. "His leg was there, and I had the mat awareness to stay in bounds. I knew I was winning that match if I was in."
The semifinal win comes a year after Bond lost in the same round. That loss had stuck with him for the last 365 days.
"I thought a lot about it," Bond said. "I knew I was close. To push past and make the finals is a dream."
Bond has the chance to become Red Oak's first state champion since Seth Esaias in 2012. He faces Cole Butikofer (Crestwood, Cresco) in the finals.
"It would mean the world," Bond said about winning a title. "I don't look at a state championship as the peak of my life, but a state championship for my coaches, teammates and the town of Red Oak would mean the world."
After three hard-fought state tournaments, Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Ty Koedam's final trip to Des Moines will end in the state championship match. Koedam placed eighth as a freshman, failed to medal as a sophomore and finished third last year. Now, he's a finalist at 145 pounds.
"Every kid that wrestles in Iowa has the dream of wrestling on Saturday night," Koedam said. "Few get that shot. This is super special. I worked all four years for this moment."
Koedam secured his spot in the finals with an overtime win over Brady Stille (Decorah). The match's turning point came when Koedam rode Stille out in the second overtime period.
"I don't usually keep people on the mat," he said. "It's been one of my downfalls this year. I got up and got out. I had an idea of what to be ready for. He shot his low double, which I was ready for. The rest is history."
Koedam takes on top-ranked Tucker Stangel in the finals on Saturday. Regardless of the outcome, Koedam cherishes the opportunity for one final match.
"Every kid dreams of being a state champ someday," he said. "We're going to let it fly. Whatever happens, happens."
Bishop Heelan Catholic's Ethan DeLeon is into the 170-pound finals. He gets top-ranked Nick Fox (Osage).
Glenwood's Matt Beem was on the losing side of a semifinal Friday. Beem -- a runner-up last year -- suffered a 3-1 loss to Anders Kittelson (Osage) in the 132-pound semifinals.
Eight KMAlanders secured medals for themselves with solid days in consolation action: Harlan's Jesse Jens (106) and Zane Bendorf (195), Creston's Christian Ahrens (120) and Austin Evans (138), Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Bo Koedam (132) and Zayvion Ellington (170), Clarke-Murray's KJ Fry (195) and Glenwood's Mason Koehler.
KMA Sports has live play-by-play from Saturday's action on KMA 960. Wrestling begins at 9 AM with the consolation semifinals and placement matches.
View the full 2A diary below.
Class 2A Fifth Round Consolations
106: Jesse Jens (Harlan) will wrestle for seventh
120: Christian Ahrens (Creston) will wrestle for seventh
132: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to consolation semifinals
138: Austin Evans (Creston) will wrestle for seventh
170: Zayion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to consolation semifinals
195: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) advances to consolation semifinals, KJ Fry (Clarke/Murray) will wrestle for seventh
220: Mason Koehler (Glenwood) will wrestle for seventh
Class 2A Semifinals
113: Aiden Smith (Atlantic) will wrestle for championship
120: Vinny Mayberry (Glenwood) will wrestle for championship
132: Matt Beem (Glenwood) drops to consolations
145: Ty Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) advances to championship
160: Dawson Bond (Red Oak) advances to championship
170: Ethan DeLeon (Bishop Heelan) advances to championship
195: CJ Carter (Glenwood) advances to championship
Class 2A Fourth Round Consolations
106: Jesse Jens (Harlan) will medal, Nico Venturi (Bishop Heelan) is eliminated
120: Christian Ahrens (Creston) will medal, Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated
126: Kyler Sandholm (Red Oak)is eliminated
132: Bo Koedam (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will medal
138: Austin Evans (Creston) will medal, Easton O'Brien (Atlantic) is eliminated
152: Owen Laughlin (Shenandoah) is eliminated
160: William Bolinger (Creston) is eliminated
170: Jarrett Amstrong (Atlantic) is eliminated, Kaden Street (Creston) is eliminated, Zayvion Ellington (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) will medal
182: Garrett McHugh (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) is eliminated, Karson Downey (Clarinda) is eliminated
195: Zane Bendorf (Harlan) will medal, KJ Fry (Clarke/Murray) will medal
220: Mason Koehler (Glenwood) will medal
285: Max Chapman (Creston) is eliminated, Trent Patton (Glenwood) is eliminated