(Iowa City) -- Four Iowa football players have received preseason Phil Steele All-America selections.
Kicker Keith Duncan was a first-team All-America selection by Steele while offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, center Tyler Linderbaum and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette were all named to the third team.
Duncan and Jackson were also first-team All-Big Ten picks while Smith-Marsette and Nico Ragaini were picked to the All-Big Ten first team as return specialists.
Linderbaum and defensive end Chauncey Golston were second team All-Big Ten, and defensive back Matt Hankins and running back Tyler Goodson were named to the third team.
View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.