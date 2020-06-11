(KMAland) -- Four Iowa players have been named to the first team All-Big Ten preseason team by Athlon Sports Magazine.
Offensive linemen Tyler Linderbaum and Alaric Jackson, placekicker Keith Duncan and Ihmir Smith-Marsette all all on the first team. Three others are on the second or third team.
Nebraska placed three on the third team. View the Iowa and Nebraska picks below.
APB: Tyler Goodson, Iowa (Second Team); Wan’Dale Robinson, Nebraska (Third Team)
OL: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa (First Team); Alaric Jackson, Iowa (First Team); Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska (Third Team)
DL: Chauncey Golston, Iowa (Second Team)
CB: Dicaprio Bootle, Nebraska (Third Team)
S: Jack Koerner, Iowa (Third Team)
PK: Keith Duncan, Iowa (First Team)
KR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa (First Team)