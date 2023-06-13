(KMAland) -- Four baseball players from the University of Iowa and two from Nebraska were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association's All-Region Teams on Tuesday.
Iowa's Brody Brecht (P), Brennen Dorighi (1B), Sam Petersen (OF) and Keaton Anthony (DH) were named to the All-Midwest Region Team. Brecht was a first-team nod while Dorighi, Petersen and Anthony were chosen for the second team.
Nebraska's Max Anderson (2B) and Brice Matthews (SS) were first-team choices for the Central Region, along with Kansas State's Tyson Neighbors (P). Kansas' Janson Reeder (DH) was a second-team choice.
