(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their first rankings of the 2023 season. 

Four KMAland teams -- West Harrison, Kuemper Catholic, Underwood and Lewis Central -- are ranked. Seven other team received votes. 

Remsen, St. Mary's (1A), Van Meter (2A), Western Dubuque (3A) and Dowling Catholic (4A) are the top-ranked teams. 

View the full rankings here

CLASS 1A

10. West Harrison 

RV: Coon Rapids-Bayard, St. Albert, Moravia

CLASS 2A 

3. Kuemper Catholic

8. Underwood

RV: Clarinda 

CLASS 3A

5. Lewis Central

RV: Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

CLASS 4A

RV: Sioux City East 

