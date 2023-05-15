(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association has released their first rankings of the 2023 season.
Four KMAland teams -- West Harrison, Kuemper Catholic, Underwood and Lewis Central -- are ranked. Seven other team received votes.
Remsen, St. Mary's (1A), Van Meter (2A), Western Dubuque (3A) and Dowling Catholic (4A) are the top-ranked teams.
View the full rankings here.
CLASS 1A
10. West Harrison
RV: Coon Rapids-Bayard, St. Albert, Moravia
CLASS 2A
3. Kuemper Catholic
8. Underwood
RV: Clarinda
CLASS 3A
5. Lewis Central
RV: Bishop Heelan, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
CLASS 4A
RV: Sioux City East