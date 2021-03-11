(KMAland) -- Four members of the Pride of Iowa Conference Boys First-Team were unanimous choices.
Unanimous selections include Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr), Toby Bower (Nodaway Valley), Trey Baker (Martensdale-St. Marys) and Jack Franey (Martensdale-St. Marys).
Erik Trujillo (Mount Ayr), Matthew Boothe (Central Decatur) and Keaton England (Lenox) were also first-team selections.
Payton Weehler (Mount Ayr), Trey Hullinger (Central Decatur), Avery Philippi (Nodaway Valley), Zayden Mitchell (Wayne), Hogan Franey (Martensdale-St. Marys), Carson Elbert (Martensdale-St. Marys) and Tucker TePoel (Southwest Valley) were all second-team selections.
The complete list of selections can be found below.