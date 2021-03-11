Pride of Iowa Conference NEW
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Four members of the Pride of Iowa Conference Boys First-Team were unanimous choices. 

Unanimous selections include Jaixen Frost (Mount Ayr), Toby Bower (Nodaway Valley), Trey Baker (Martensdale-St. Marys) and Jack Franey (Martensdale-St. Marys).

Erik Trujillo (Mount Ayr), Matthew Boothe (Central Decatur) and Keaton England (Lenox) were also first-team selections. 

Payton Weehler (Mount Ayr), Trey Hullinger (Central Decatur), Avery Philippi (Nodaway Valley), Zayden Mitchell (Wayne), Hogan Franey (Martensdale-St. Marys), Carson Elbert (Martensdale-St. Marys) and Tucker TePoel (Southwest Valley) were all second-team selections.

The complete list of selections can be found below. 

Download PDF 2021 POI Boys

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.