(Avoca) -- The AHSTW girls finished strong in a 56-45 victory over Tri-Center Friday night on KMA 960.
"It means a lot to finally find a way to win," Coach Jill Vanderhoof said.
It wasn't pretty, but the Lady Vikes notched a comeback win for the second consecutive night. Doing so this time 24 hours removed from a win over Stanton.
"We are really trying to work on getting four full quarters together," Vanderhoof said. "We are going to get there. The girls are trusting the process. Ultimately, the last two nights we have been able to put the runs together when we needed them."
AHSTW led 16-12 after one quarter and posted a 12-2 run to open the second, ballooning their lead to 28-14 before ultimately taking a 31-21 lead into the half.
Tri-Center opened the second half with a run that resembled AHSTW's second-quarter run, outscoring the Lady Vikes 18-5 in the third to grab a 39-36 lead going into the fourth.
However, AHSTW had one more run in them -- this one a 19-1 spurt that put the game out of reach and allowed the Vikings to grab their first Western Iowa Conference win.
"I think we knew we had to buckle down," senior Kailey Jones. "We just came out and did that."
"Our defense is what fuels our offense and that started to click," Vanderhoof said about the strong fourth quarter.
The Lady Vikes achieved the victory despite foul trouble, highlighted by Claire Harris' trio of first-half fouls.
It was evident that AHSTW's foul troubles plagued them at times, but they made the most of it.
"It always adds a little bit of difference with our system," Vanderhoof said. "Lately, we have been able to play with a couple of girls off the bench and they are able to play their roles when they are in there."
Jones and Claire Denning stepped up in the absence of Harris.
Denning scored a game-high 22 points.
"I was just feeling it," she said. "My teammates were getting me open and my threes were actually going in."
While Jones muscled her way to 19 points and 15 rebounds.
"My goal is to always get as many rebounds as I can and find as many ways to slip into the lane as I can," Jones said.
"They have been able to power through a lot," Vanderhoof said. "The last two games have been physical for them, so they have been able to be a lot stronger with the ball and take it to the hoop."
Tri-Center's efforts were paced Friday night by 14 points from Madison Ausdemore. Cassidy Cunningham, Presley Pogge and Taylor Kenkel added eight apiece for the Trojans, who fall to 3-5 overall and 2-5 in WIC play. They resume action Monday when they face Logan-Magnolia.
With the victory, AHSTW moves to 8-4 overall and 5-2 in the WIC. They return to play Tuesday against Audubon.
"We are going to continue to do the little things," Vanderhoof said. "Tuesday is going to be a big matchup for us. We get to recycle our conference play. How we play now is going to be a good look into what we can do come postseason."
Complete interviews with Jones, Denning and Coach Vanderhoof can be viewed below.