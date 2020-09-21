(St. Louis) -- The St. Louis Cardinals have made a flurry of moves prior to the beginning of their series with the Kansas City Royals.
Outfielder Dexter Fowler and right-handed pitcher Giovanny Gallegos have been activated from the Injured List while outfielder Justin Williams and right-handed pitcher Nabil Crismatt were optioned to the alternate training site.
Further, right-handed pitcher Roel Ramirez was designated for assignment. The Royals and Cardinals play three games in Kansas City beginning Monday night. Hear all games on AM 960 (Royals broadcast) and FM 99.1 (Cardinals broadcast).