(KMAland) -- A pair of KMAlanders won wrestling titles at the AAU Kids State Championships this past weekend.
On Tuesday’s edition of Upon Further Review, both Tracen Frain of Treynor and Atlantic’s Aiden Smith joined the program to talk about their victories.
Frain won his state championship on Sunday, capturing the 66-pound championship in the 3rd and 4th grade division.
“This bracket was a really, really big and tough bracket,” Frain said. “It’s a lot tougher than my other brackets.”
The 3rd grade student, Frain opened with a 6-0 decision before a 10-0 major pushed him into the semifinals. In his semifinal match, Frain won 8-4 and then captured the championship with a 2-0 decision.
“I took him down in the first period,” Frain said. “I rode him out the rest of the period. Then I rode him out (in the second) and he rode me out (in the third).”
Frain says he has been wrestling for four years and gives plenty of credit to his tough wrestling partners and coaches at Powerhouse Wrestling Club.
As for Smith, the 8th grade student at Atlantic says he has been wrestling since he was very young. However, he didn’t see much success at an early age.
“When I was little, I probably won one match my first two years,” he said. “I kept working harder and got better.”
Smith works with Sebolt Wrestling Academy in Jefferson, and he says he has taken his game to a new level while working with the club.
“The intensity and the coaches really help,” Smith said. “TJ is pretty good. He was a four-time high school state champ. His commitment to help me has really helped my commitment to get better.”
Smith, who won the 7th-8th grade 90-pound division on Friday, pinned his first two opponents before an 11-5 decision in the quarterfinal round. He grabbed another fall in the semifinals and then won 9-3 to take the championship.
“The kids were pretty tough,” Smith said. “I just put in all the hard work, and I took it to them. The hard work paid off.”
Check out the full interviews with Frain and Smith from Tuesday’s UFR below.