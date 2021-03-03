(KMAland) -- Five former KMAlanders were honored with spots on the All-GPAC first or second team on Wednesday.
Briar Cliff’s Konnor Sudmann (Treynor) and Sophia Peppers of Morningside (Exira/EHK) were first team picks on the women’s side while Garrett Franken of Dordt (Atlantic) was chosen to the first team on the men’s side.
In addition, Madelyn Deitchler of Briar Cliff (Treynor) and Doane’s Haylee Heits (Falls City Sacred Heart) were among the second-team choices.
View the complete release on the women’s team here and the men’s team here.