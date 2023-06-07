(Lincoln) -- The University of Nebraska Athletic Department has announced its 2023 Hall of Fame class.
This year's class includes Lori Endicott, Tommie Frazier, Tolly Thompson, Brittany Timko, Emily Parsons and Gary Pepin.
Endicott played volleyball from 1985 to 1988, Frazier guided the Huskers to two national championships in football from 1992 to 1995, Parsons competed on the gymnastics team from 2005 to 2008, Thompson wrestled from 1993 to 1997 and Timko played soccer from 2003 to 2006.
Pepin served as the track and field coach from 1981 to 2022.
View the full release from Nebraska here.