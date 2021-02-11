(Tabor) -- Despite a slow start on their home floor the Knights of Fremont-Mills move on in the postseason with a victory over Griswold 44-31 on KMA FM 99.1.
After coming off a recent victory over Griswold 54-24 only six days ago last Friday it would be a familiar opponent for the Knights but a much different result. The Knights found themselves trailing 6-1 with under three minutes remaining in the first quarter without hitting a shot from the floor.
“I give them a ton of credit. Griswold came out and played hard with a good gameplan,” head coach Brett Weldon said. “They made some shots and we were in foul trouble, they just played tough and we had to adjust.”
After the end of the first quarter Fremont-Mills trailed 10-6 with only one made shot the entire 8 minutes. The struggles continued into the second quarter as the Tiger defense forced tough shots and turnovers. It wasn’t until the four and a half minute mark that Fremont-Mills would finally claim a 13-12 lead, a lead they would never relinquish. After only one field goal in the first quarter Fremont-Mills went into the locker room with a 26-16 lead.
“Before the game our coach said we needed to be really physical and I don’t think we came out as physical as he wanted. After halftime we turned it on,” Kenna Howard said.
Howard proved to be a big reason for the second half success as she scored all 12 of her game high points in the final 16 minutes of play.
“My coach just told me to get the rebounds and put them back up so I was just trying to do that,” Howard said.
The closest the game would ever get back down to was seven as Fremont-Mills used solid defense to prevail them to a postseason victory. Weldon spoke on his team coming from behind to victory.
“I think it’s huge, we are still pretty young. They haven’t been through that type of game before, so getting one that’s tough right away is probably a blessing in disguise so we can kind of get that out of the way and maybe just relax and play,” Weldon said.
Fremont-Mills improves to 11-8 and will play host to St. Albert on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Griswold ends their season at 5-15. To see the video from tonight's game click below.