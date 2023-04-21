(KMAland) -- The 2016-17 KMAland Male Athlete of the Year hopes a pro football career is in his future.
After six years at Northwest Missouri State, Fremont-Mills graduate Sam Phillips is onto the next chapter in his football career.
Phillips played four seasons for the Bearcats from 2017 to 2022. He totaled 185 tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He ended his playing days in Maryville as an All-MIAA Second Team linebacker. Phillips was a three-year starter for the Bearcats and a captain during his senior season.
"It was a long six years," Phillips said. "The thing that sticks out the most is the people I met, the relationships I had and the growth I made. I'm thankful for that."
Phillips hopes his playing days aren't over. He's been training with former New York Jets long snapper Tanner Purdum. He also participated at Missouri's Pro Day on March 24th.
"It's been great," Phillips said. "He trained me for my Pro Day. That went well. I've had the opportunity to work out with the Chiefs. That was a cool experience. It's been crazy. There's a lot of unknowns right now."
Making the leap from Division II to NFL is rare but not impossible.
Fellow Fremont-Mills alum Clayton Wilson spent time with the Seattle Seahawks after playing at Northwest. Phillips' former defensive counterpart at Northwest, Sam Roberts, was a sixth-round draft pick by the Patriots last year.
New England Patriots star Matthew Judon came from Grand Valley State. Defensive back Joshua Williams helped the Chiefs win a Super Bowl in his rookie year after coming from Division II Fayetteville State. Other former Division II players such as Greg Zeurlein, Danny Woodhead and Kenny Moore II have gone on to have successful pro careers.
"It (playing pro football) would mean the world," Phillips said. "I've done a lot of hard work. It's been a dream since I started playing football in the second grade."
Phillips admits he doesn't expect to hear his name called during next week's NFL Draft. However, he's optimistic he'll get an opportunity with an NFL team either as an undrafted free agent or through a rookie camp invite. If those don't come to fruition, he also might test the waters with the USFL, XFL and CFL.
"I'm just looking for any opportunity to join a camp," Phillips said. "All I need is to get my foot in the door."
Click below to hear the full interview with Phillips.