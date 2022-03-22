(Tabor) -- Last year's golf season was one to remember for those involved with the Fremont-Mills boys program. And it's one they hope to duplicate in 2022.
"We've been champing at the bit," said Fremont-Mills Coach Greg Ernster.
The Knights finished sixth in Class 1A last year.
Ernster says last year's successes created excitement within the program.
"The kids have been down on the course on and off all winter," he said. "And Iowa Western put on a four-week clinic. We had seven kids attend that. I commend them for their hard work and putting in the extra time on their own."
The leader of last year's team, Cooper Langfelt, has since graduated. Ernster feels Langfelt's successful season set an example for the many returners to the lineup.
"Cooper shot a 72 because he put in the time and effort," Ernster said. "Hopefully, that rubs off on the kids. He laid the framework down for what it takes to be a good golfer at the 1A level. I think the kids saw that."
Senior Jake Malcom is the Knights' top returner. Like Langfelt, Malcom is coming into his senior golf season after stellar performances in football and basketball. Malcom had a 94.56 18-hole adjusted average.
"He's a tremendous athlete," Ernster said. "We've looked back at what he struggled with last year. He likes to move fast, and I think that caught him last year. That's something we've talked to him about. (He needs to) slow down and enjoy the game. That will help his game."
Sophomore Cooper Marvel returns after posting 46.22 and 101.00 adjusted averages.
"He had an up and down year," Ernster said. "He had some good showings and some he could have played better."
JT Mahaney, Owen Thornton, Tucker Stille and Caden Blackburn also contributed last season while senior Kyle Kesterson is new to the lineup.
"It's going to be an interesting year," Ernster said. "But we are excited for the competition every day in practice."
Last year's success didn't happen overnight, so Ernster knows his team's season is a marathon, not a sprint.
"We play to have fun, but we play to win," he said. "The ultimate goal is to get to state. The kids have to put on their hard hats, work every day and do everything with a purpose. Our boys love to compete, and we preach that at Fremont-Mills."
The Knights' first meet is April 4th with Logan-Magnolia and Underwood.
Check out the full interview with Coach Ernster below.