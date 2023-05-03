(Griswold) -- A picture-perfect day at Griswold Golf Club played host to the 2023 Corner Conference Championship meet Wednesday, where the Sidney girls and Fremont-Mills boys claimed team titles, while Hamburg’s Keith Thompson posted a 71 (-1) to dust the boys field.
Thompson’s 71 featured a two-under 34 on the opening side and a 37 on the second nine, as players played the 9-hole course twice over.
“It was super good,” Thompson said. “The front nine was amazing, but on the back nine, I started just a little slow. I started to pick it up a little bit [at the end]. It was a very good day.”
In the first 18-hole round of his high school career, Thompson amassed three birdies and an eagle en route to a victory.
“I hit the driver well,” Thompson said. “The wedge game wasn’t the strongest but my putting saved me a lot.”
Right behind Thompson in the individual standings was his brother, Hayden, who plays for and attends Sidney. The Thompsons were paired in the same group Wednesday and took the opportunity for some antics.
“It was so funny,” Thompson said. “The trash talk out there was on an all-time high. [Hayden] is hilarious and a great golfer, super great golfer. He’s the best.”
Hayden Thompson (82, +10) finished as the runner-up behind Keith, while Griswold’s Kamron Brownlee (84, +12) and East Mills’ Kyler Williams (84, +12) were third and fourth, respectively.
The boys team race was as close as possible, with Fremont-Mills winning by the thinnest of margins: one stroke. The Knights shot 357 as a team, while Sidney totaled 358 and East Mills finished third with 360.
“I’m absolutely just proud of our boys,” Fremont-Mills head coach Greg Ernster said. “We didn’t start the eyar like we wanted to. East Mills got us twice in some tournaments, Sidney got us last week, so I’m really excited for our boys to come out and perform like they did today.”
Cooper Marvel paced Fremont-Mills with an 85, good for fifth place individually.
“I started off awfully rough, then I saw some other scores and I realized I had to play a little bit better and I got it done on the back,” Marvel said. “My chipping was excellent today, I thought. The chips were going in and I had a big putt on the last hole to secure a birdie.”
The other three who contributed to the Knights’ winning effort were Owen Thornton (87), JT Mahaney (89) and Caden Blackburn (96).
“That’s what’s great about golf, it takes four scores to come in,” Ernster said. “We want our kids to perform better on their back nine, and today they came in better on their back nine than they did on their front, and that’s all we ask. Just come out and compete.”
On the girls side, Sidney dominated the field once again, shooting a 387 to win by 99 strokes over second-place East Mills.
“I thought the girls came out and struggled a little bit at the beginning, but in the second round they picked up the pace a little bit,” Shanno said. “They’ve still gotta work on just being able to come out and play and not worry so much about the score.
Avery Dowling and Eve Brumbaugh again topped the leaderboard together. Dowling took medalist honors with a 91, and Brumbaugh was runner-up with a 92.
“It’s nice to have [Dowling and Brumbaugh] both playing and capable of shooting some nice low scores,” Shanno said.
Wednesday’s victory caps off a perfect regular season for the Cowgirls, who won every 18-hole tournament in which they participated.
Still, the ultimate goal lies ahead, as the Cowgirls and Cowboys prepare to host the first round of regional action next week.
“The next goal is to keep working this next week,” Shanno said. “Get better everyday, work on our short games, be ready to go when it’s sectional and first round regional time. We’ll try to piece together a nice round of golf for both and see if we can’t move on.”
Griswold’s only two girls players showed out on their home course, as Joanna Reynolds and Linsey Keiser took third and fourth.
View full results from Wednesday’s Corner Conference championship golf meet here, and view full interviews with Thompson, Marvel, Ernster and Shanno below.