(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills football heads into a massive district battle with one of their fiercest rivals at 3-1 behind the physical approach they've grown accustomed to producing.
The Knights have rattled off three consecutive wins, the latest of which was a 60-28 victory over Bedford. The box score indicates a blowout win, but the Knights didn't start the game on the right foot.
"We started out with a fumble on the third play," Coach Greg Ernster said. "We responded well. The boys up front created some large holes, and we had (two) running backs go for over 100 yards. I was proud of the boys up front."
For Fremont-Mills, Friday's slow start was another opportunity to overcome adversity. They've seized those opportunities since a 26-25 loss to CAM in their season opener.
"You learn more from a loss than a win any day," Ernster said. "We learned that we can't beat ourselves. It's worked out for us since. If we do that Friday, that would be great."
Braxton Blackburn and Payten VanHouten had big games on Friday while the Knights' bruising ground attack ran for 391 yards and five touchdowns on 39 carries. Blackburn had 149 yards and a score on 11 carries, and VanHouten managed 115 yards and two scores on 11 totes.
"We preach physicality," Ernster said. "We think football is a game of physicality. We think if we're physical with every team, that will keep us in every ball game."
Blackburn has been a brute in his first four games with 449 yards and seven touchdowns at 10.4 yards per carry. The junior is well on his way to adding his name to Fremont-Mills' long line of dominant running backs, such as Nate Meier, Spencer Phillips, Clayton Wilson, Sam Phillips and Seth Malcom.
"We've been able to get him the ball," Ernster said. "Braxton is a physical ball-carrier."
Blackburn isn't alone in the backfield. Van Houten has produced 326 yards and seven scores at 8.6 yards per clip. Quarterback Taylor Reed (163 yards, 6 TDs) and Luke Madison (184 yards, 1 TD) provide depth to the Knights' run-heavy offense.
While Reed, Van Houten, Blackburn and Madison grab the headlines, the successful blocking from Cooper Marvel, JT Mahaney, Sam Daly, Caleb Brandt, Owen Thornton, Brady Owen and Ike Lemonds pave the way.
"Those guys have gotten the job done when we've asked them," Ernster said. "They're the workhorses of our offense."
The defense carries the same physical mentality. The defensive unit ranks 5th in BCMoore's rankings with 14.7 points per game allowed.
Linebacker Paxten VanHouten has 32.5 tackles, three sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss. Twin brother Payten has accounted for 27.5 stops, 5.5 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss, while Thornton (16 tackles) and Blackburn (15 tackles, 5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss) have also stepped up.
Similar to their offensive success, Ernster feels it starts with the big guys up front.
"Our defensive line is relentless," he said. "We just keep coming at them. Our ends wreak havoc. That helps Paxten make tackles, and our secondary comes downhill and makes tackles."
Fremont-Mills is one of two teams that enters the third week of Class 8-Player District 9 action with an unblemished record. The Knights appear to be in the thick of the district title hunt, along with Lenox and East Mills -- Friday's opponent.
The Wolverines are a familiar opponent to the Knights. They've met 12 times since the inception of East Mills in 2007. Fremont-Mills has won the last 12, with East Mills' only win coming in the 2007 meeting. This year's East Mills (3-1, 1-1) is fresh off a thrilling 40-38 win over CAM last week.
East Mills has isn't lacking for playmakers. Junior quarterback Zach Thornburg has thrown for 655 yards and 11 touchdowns with only two interceptions, while Mason Crouse (15 catches, 246 yards, 2 TDs) and Davis McGrew (20 catches, 318 yards, 5 TDs) have been on the receiving end of Thornburg's passing success.
The Wolverines also present a solid run game. Thornburg has a team-high 248 yards and five touchdowns, and senior Ryan Stortenbecker has accounted for 244 yards and four scores.
"We know we have to do our best to limit their big plays," Ernster said. "They're so athletic."
Last year's Fremont-Mills/East Mills showdown was a high-scoring 54-48 win for Fremont-Mills. A shootout would be ideal for East Mills this year, but Coach Ernster hopes to avoid that.
"We have to go back to fundamentals and do our job," he said. "If we do those things, everything will take care of itself. We have to rally and make tackles."
Offensively, the Knights make no secret about what they want to do: pound the rock. It worked last year with 346 yards on 41 carries.
"They know what we're going to do," Ernster said. "We have to win it up front. They have monsters on defense that we're going to have to do everything in our power to get a hat on to be effective in the run game."
Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini have the call from Tabor Friday night. Tune into KMA Sports' football coverage Friday night from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ernster.