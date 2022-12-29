(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills boys basketball will come out of the winter break with a winning record thanks to some solid play throughout the opening stretch of the regular season.
The Knights (5-3) won three of its last four games prior to the holiday pause.
“We’re happy with that 5-3 start but we also are hungry for more, we don’t wanna settle,” Fremont-Mills head coach Chelsey Zimmerman said. “I think we saw glimpses of great things within [the losses], but also a lot of areas that we can improve.”
Two of Fremont-Mills’ recent wins, over Sidney and East Atchison (MO), each came down to the waning seconds of the contest where the Knights were able to come away victorious.
“One of the focuses this year has just been living for the competition and enjoying those close games, and our guys have really bought into that,” Zimmerman said. “I think a lot of those close games are a mentality. Going into the game knowing that, ‘this is going to be a competitive game, there are going to be things that go our way and things that don't, but either way, we’re not going to get rattled by it.’”
One of the biggest bright spots of Fremont-Mills’ season thus far is the outstanding play of senior forward Taylor Reed, who leads the team in points (19.6 PPG), rebounds (11.7 RPG) and blocks (1.9 BPG).
“I’ve been really proud of Reed so far this season,” Zimmerman said. “He’s a ruthless competitor on the court and off the court he’s a very kind kid. His willingness to be consistently engaged and live for the weight of that has been great for us. He sees the floor well, he’s built like a post and he moves like a guard, so in that way, he’s hard to stop. If you stick a guard on him we can throw him in the post and if you put a post on him we can use him as a guard.”
Reed’s success hasn’t come without the help of his teammates, who bring loads of experience to the table as well. JT Mahaney, Owen Thornton, Paxten VanHouten and Ike Lemonds round out the Knights’ senior-laden starting lineup.
“I’ve just been really blessed with this group of senior guys,” Zimmerman said. “You can’t ask to step into a coaching position with a better group of leaders.”
The strong opening stretch still leaves room for improvement for Fremont-Mills, and the holiday hiatus allots the Knights time to nail those areas down.
“We’re working on conditioning and shot repetition over break to make sure we’re staying physically in shape,” Zimmerman said. “We want to focus on increasing our ball pressure and our man defense. We’ve seen glimpses of it, but [we need] stay engaged to the point where we’re creating chaos within our man-defense consistently across the span of a full game.”
The season truly ramps up in the month of January, and despite already having lost to East Mills and Stanton, the two top dogs in the Corner Conference, Fremont-Mills still has an opportunity to climb the standings and solidify itself as a contender in the league.
To do so, the Knights will need to stay focused on the task at hand and avoid looking ahead.
“We focus on taking things one step at a time and we can even break that down to one play at a time or one minute at a time in practice,” Zimmerman said. “I told the guys that if you’ll just focus on what you’re doing now and how you can get better right now, you’d be surprised what the win category does on its own, without stressing about it.’”
Fremont-Mills returns to the hardwood Jan. 3 at 7:30 P.M. when it hosts Griswold.
Hear the full interview with Zimmerman from Thursday’s sports feature below.