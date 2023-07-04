(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills used an 11-run inning and a combined no-hitter to take a 13-0 Class 1A district first round win over Sidney on Monday evening.
The Knights (16-5) beat their Corner Conference counterpart for a fifth time this season, using aggressive base running and some efficient pitching from Kyler Owen, Brady Owen and Braden Turpin.
“We definitely talked about this game,” Coach Greg Owen told KMA Sports. “It’s hard to beat a team twice, three times, let alone five. We didn’t want to take them lightly. We’ve been practicing really hard this past week.”
Kyler Owen pitched the first three innings, striking out seven and allowing just two baserunners, before Brady Owen took the next five outs and Turpin worked the last.
“I was feeling really good on the mound,” Kyler Owen said. “My curveball was working really well, and I was pumping the zone.”
The Knights put up two in the first inning when the Owen brothers singled (Kyler) and walked (Brady). They attempted a double steal and took advantage with a run when the throw from catcher was lost in the sun and traveled into left. A few pitches later, Brady Owen stole home on the throw back to the pitcher.
After a quiet second inning, the Knights put up 11 runs on five hits and four errors, including bringing across seven with two outs. Brady Owen, Landon Baker, Turpin and Mason Reed all had run-scoring hits with three coming across on a double from Turpin.
“They were focused,” Coach Owen added. “They got here early this morning, and they were working on fielding. They were hitting right before the game. They were focused and got the job done.”
The Owens and Turpin combined on the no-hitter while allowing just four total Sidney baserunners.
“Our mindset was that it’s going to be tough to beat a team five times,” Brady Owen sad. “We thought it was going to be a close one, and we had to bring our A game and rally some hits together.”
With the first postseason test out of the way, Fremont-Mills will travel to St. Albert on Wednesday for a district semifinal. The two teams met early in the season with St. Albert edging past the Knights for a 9-7 win.
“I think that game gained a lot of confidence for our players,” Coach Owen said. “We were up at one point three or four runs, but we made a lot of mental errors. We beat ourselves, but the kids have some confidence and know they can compete.
“We kind of lost ourselves that last game last time,” Turpin said of the first matchup with St. Albert. “It’s good to have a tough game like that come up at this time. We just need to play good. No errors and play how we usually do.”
Check out full interviews with Coach Owen, Brady and Kyler Owen and Turpin below.