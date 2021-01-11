(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills standout Kenna Howard wasn’t sure she wanted to play volleyball in college, but with Morningside she found a fit that worked for her academically and athletically.
“I didn’t really decide I wanted to play in college until my senior season,” Howard said. “Throughout the season, I just realized I didn’t want to be done yet. A big thing for me was that the college had to have a pre-vet program. Morningside has one.”
Howard, who averaged 3.4 kills, 1.0 digs and 0.4 blocks per set in her senior year before her selection to the KMAland All-Star Volleyball Series, found plenty more to like about the Sioux City school.
“I really like how close everything was and how at home I felt,” she said. “It didn’t feel like a big scary school. It felt really close and personal.”
The 5-foot-10 Howard mixes athleticism with her size and figures to be a good fit as an outside hitter for the Mustangs.
“It really means a lot,” Howard said. “I know not everybody gets the opportunity to play in college, and I feel super lucky that I get to. I think that I can hit anywhere they want me to. I just want to be really versatile for them.”
Listen to the full interview with Howard from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.