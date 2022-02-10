(Diagonal) -- Fremont-Mills kept its season alive by closing on an 8-0 run for a 42-37 win over Diagonal in Class 1A regional girls basketball action on Thursday evening.
The Knights (11-11) saw their young lineup mature in the waning minutes of a back-and-forth game that featured 14 lead changes and several momentum swings.
"We played well in stretches," said Coach Brett Weldon. "We talked in the third quarter about controlling what we could control and focusing on us. In the fourth quarter, we came back together. I guess that's what you get with a young team. This is our first taste of a big atmosphere, so it was good to get that win."
Coach Weldon's young team wasn't too bright for the moment down the stretch, scoring eight points in the final two minutes to overcome a late 37-34 deficit.
"They went back to trusting each other," Weldon said. "Sometimes, we try to get it all back at once instead of trusting the process."
The Ewalt sisters -- Ryleigh and Teagan -- bookended the Knights' victorious evening. Ryleigh opened with eight of her nine points in the first half, while Teagan's experience shined late in the game, scoring 10 of her 12 points in the second half, including a game-tying three with less than two minutes remaining.
"The last few nights, I've struggled in the first half," Teagan said. "But I always seem to find my way in the second half. It was risky, but I knew I had to take the risks."
"We played together well tonight," Ryleigh added. "When we move the ball, they spread the court on defense. That allowed us to drive and get open, which helped us in the long run."
Fremont-Mills led 25-21 at halftime, but Diagonal outscored them 10-4 in the third quarter to take a 31-29 lead into the final frame.
The Maroonettes didn't capitalize at the free-throw line, opening the door for Teagan Ewalt's triple, followed by a steal and a layup from Bella Gute that gave Fremont-Mills the lead with 1:20 remaining. Diagonal couldn't convert on their following possession, and Fremont-Mills converted at three free throws to extend their season.
"We finally took care of the boards," Weldon said about the final minutes. "They had some open looks, but they only got one shot at it. That was something we didn't always do early in the game. They are a physical team. We had to box out."
Ryleigh Ewalt led the rebounding efforts with six.
Taylor Lumbard led Diagonal with a 12-point, 14-rebound effort while Alaina Whittington had 11 points and Kira Egly posted eight. The Maroonettes end their season at 14-7. Kerrigan Mobley is the lone senior on Diagonal's roster.
The late-game rally secured Fremont-Mills' fourth meeting of the season against Corner Conference rival Stanton in a Class 1A Region 8 Semifinal on Tuesday. The 1A No. 10 Viqueens (22-0) won by 22, 24 and 11 in the regular season.
"We have nothing to lose, so we just play our hardest and see what happens," Teagan Ewalt said.
"We will have to play a lot better than we did tonight," Coach Weldon said. "Last time, they killed us at the free-throw line. We have to shoot the ball well. If we shoot the ball well, we might have a chance."
Check out the full interviews with Ryleigh Ewalt, Teagan Ewalt and Coach Weldon below.