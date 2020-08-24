(Tabor) -- The Fremont-Mills football season opens on Friday night, and the Knights – as they have for the last decade-plus – have major goals.
Last year, Coach Jeremy Christiansen’s team went 7-2 and qualified for the playoffs for the 10th consecutive season. This year’s team will have to replace 11 seniors from a year ago, but they have the benefit of utilizing one of the state’s best 8-man players, Nebraska commit Seth Malcom.
“With him on the field, he’s going to continue to be very aggressive,” Christiansen told KMA Sports. “He will be in the right place at the right time. When it comes to the football stuff, he will be just fine.”
Malcom had 1,645 yards rushing and 29 touchdowns on offense while finishing with 70.5 tackles, 16.0 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and three interceptions on his way to earning the KMAland 8-Man Defensive Player of the Year.
There does come a few more expectations, though, when you enter your senior year.
“Just like any senior, we look at all of them to have the leadership and motivation, and to step up when things are going a little suspect,” Christiansen said. “All those young guys tend to look to the seniors, so that group has got to be prepared to lead the way.”
Malcom and the heavily-recruited offensive and defensive lineman Cooper Langfelt will lead this year’s senior class, but Coach Christiansen says it looks like they will rely fairly heavily on this year’s sophomores.
That sophomore class was 14-deep on last year’s roster and with the loss of the 2019 class, it’s likely they will see their roles continue to increase.
“We’re going to play quite a few (sophomores) and a ton of new kids,” he said. “On both sides of the ball, Paxten Van Houten is going to see his role continue to increase. He’s very smart on both sides of the ball, and he understands the intent of the play call.”
Their first test comes on Friday in Bedford. The Bulldogs lost offensive weapons Cooper Nally and Brennan Sefrit, but there’s plenty remaining from a team that pushed F-M into the fourth period last year.
“They’ve got a ton of experience up front on both sides of the ball,” Christiansen said. “We’re expecting them to utilize that.”
That could come in the form of returning senior running back Eli Morris, who had 780 yards and five touchdowns rushing last year.
“We expect they will go back to more of a power run game,” Christiansen added, “but we’re preparing for what they’ve done the last couple years, as well. They played us well defensively last year, and that was a battle to the end.
“We’re expecting the same kind of thing (on Friday night). Both teams have a lot of new parts, and that’ll be interesting to see what everybody has. Then we hope we can make the better adjustments.”
Mike Wood will be in Bedford on Friday evening, providing reports from the Class 8-Man District 7 matchup. Hear our full coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1 beginning at 6:20 PM.
Listen to the complete interview with Christiansen linked below.