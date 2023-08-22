(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills football head coach Greg Ernster will learn a lot about his team Saturday night when the Knights face WACO, Wayland in its 2023 season opener.
"We're excited," Ernster said. "Anytime you get to play football is exciting. We have a great group of boys coming back. But we also have a lot of fresh faces. We're excited about the future."
Ernster notes some of the underclassmen on the roster took the initiative in the offseason and preseason festivities.
"We don't have the biggest senior class, so our sophomore class stepped up and did tremendous work in the offseason," he said. "We're going to rely heavily on those two groups. They've done a tremendous job putting in time and effort in the weight room."
The Knights went 8-3 last year, falling to Lenox in the 8-Player quarterfinals. Ten seniors from that squad, including quarterback Taylor Reed and the top two tacklers, Paxten VanHouten and Payten VanHouten, have graduated.
Offensively, sophomore Sawyer Forney assumes the quarterback role.
"We had a two-man battle all summer," Ernster said about the quarterback spot. "We think (Forney) gives us a really good shot. Last year, we were 30 percent throwing the ball. We have to throw the football. I think he does a good job making decisions about where the football goes. That's his biggest attribute. We're excited to see that."
Ernster also hints that Luke Madison might see some time at quarterback and all over the place offensively. Senior Braxton Blackburn returns to the backfield after rushing for 1,035 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2022, and the Knights return some experience up front.
"We're strong up front," Ernster said. "We bring back our two starting guards. Our big uglies up front are going to do a great job opening holes. We're really excited about our offensive line."
Blackburn is the Knights' top returning defender. He registered 49 tackles last year with 12 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. Madison, Cooper Marvel and JW Linkenhoker also return to the defense.
"Our strength is going to be our defensive line," Ernster said. "We're hoping we can build off that. We feel like we have some kids that are young and close to stepping in for us (at linebacker). We're going to rely on JW Linkenhoker and Dylan Linkenhoker to do a lot for us."
Fremont-Mills opens its season Saturday night against WACO, Wayland at Valley High School in West Des Moines. The Warriors were the state runners-up last year.
The test is the first of many for a Knights program with the third strongest schedule in 8-Player, according to BCMoore.
"We're really excited," Ernster said. "They're a well-coached football team. They're going to be physical. They're going to make sure you do your job correctly every time. They'll match our physicality, so we have to weather the storm. We know we have a tough challenge, but our boys are ready."
WACO lost many pieces from its 2022 team, including leading passer Isaac Oswald and top rusher Simeon Reichenbach.
"They bring back three defensive linemen and one offensive starter," Ernster said. "We don't know what's going to happen. We have to focus on ourselves and adjust. We have to run the ball well and be efficient when we throw it. And we have to protect the football."
Ethan Hewett and Mike Wood have the call of Fremont-Mills/WACO Saturday night on the KMAX-Stream. Hear the full interview with Coach Ernster below.