(Griswold) – The Fremont-Mills girls and East Mills boys claimed Corner Conference Championships Tuesday night.
The Knights rolled to their second straight title, while the Wolverines secured their third consecutive conference championship.
Fremont-Mills flexed their muscles and took home 10 events Tuesday night, tallying up 204 points. Meanwhile, East Mills racked up 106, Griswold finished with 81, Stanton totaled 77, Sidney gathered 57, Essex had 47, and Hamburg scored three.
A big part of the Knights' success was Teagan Ewalt and Hannah Wilson, who racked up three wins apiece. For Ewalt, she took home the 400 (1:03.61) and came runner-up in the 800 to Wilson (2:28.18), who also snagged gold in the 1500 (5:53.46) and the 3000 (12:04.06).
"I knew it was going to a little hard going into this because I was a little bit back loaded and I was a little nervous," Wilson told KMA Sports. "But, overall, they weren't my best times, but I think I did pretty well."
"On my relays, my teammates always put me in a good position to finish, so in the sprint medley I finished well and in the 4x400 too," said Ewalt. "In my opens, I just work hard to get PRs every time and obviously finish first, and get better from there."
Ewalt was also part of the winning 800 Sprint Medley (2:01.05) with McKenna Woods, Reese Gute, and Bella Gute and the 4x400 (4:31.52) with Ellie Switzer, Ella Thornton, and Carlie Chambers. Meanwhile, Lana Alley, Izzy Weldon, Bella Gute, and Emily Madison made up the winning 4x100 (1:08.06), and Switzer, Thornton, Mylie Hughes, and Makenna Brandt took home gold in the 4x800 (11:54.84). Chambers also picked up the high jump win (5-00), and Alley won the 200 (27.93).
Meanwhile, Emily Williams had a standout performance for East Mills, claiming wins in the 100 (12.94), 100 hurdles (15.72), and the 400 hurdles (1:09.63) – edging out Wilson by just .08 seconds.
"My events weren't too hard today, but I just pushed hard since it was conference and I wanted to get first," said Williams. "(In the 400 hurdles) the wind was definitely tough so I just stayed with the other girls and at the end pushed hard. Hannah Wilson made it difficult but we got it."
East Mills also secured a fourth within the Distance Medley (4:58.11) from Jenna Thornburg, Audrey Boban, Miah Urban, and Aspen Crouse.
Additionally, Stanton had a pair of relay wins on the night, both of which featured Lauren Johnson in the 4x100 (53.95) and 4x200 (1:56.50).
"Our hand offs were great and I thought we worked well as a team and we just knew we had to keep going and push through the finish," said Johnson. "We started off pretty slow this year and our coach mixed around a bunch of people and eventually put together some great relays."
Johnson was joined by Marliegh Johnson, Brooklyn Silva, and Hannah Olson in the 4x100, while Addison Olson chipped with the Johnsons and Silva in the 4x200.
Sidney also had a strong day in the field events, including Paycee Holmes taking gold in the long jump (17-01.25). Additionally, Lilly Peters secured the discus (97-04.50) and came up third in the shot put (31-00).
"I definitely think I could have done better in discus, but what I had was really good because my first two throws weren't very good," said Peters. "I was able to come back with my third throw and catch everybody so it was really good."
Meanwhile, Olivia Baker picked up the lone win for Essex in the shot put (34-08.5).
You can hear the full interviews with Ewalt, Wilson, Williams, Johnson, and Fremont-Mills Head Coach Kyle Fichter below:
On the boy's side, East Mills won a whopping 12 events to rack up 184.66 points and give themselves a 50-point cushion over second-place Fremont-Mills (134). Griswold tallied 85 points, Stanton finished with 75, Sidney totaled 65.33, and Essex rounded out the scoring with 36.
While it was an overall performance from the Wolverines, Davis McGrew still put up a standout performance, accounting for four wins for East Mills, including the 400 (55.19), 4x400 (3:52.87), the 400 hurdles (59.68), and 4x110 shuttle hurdles (1:05.34).
"Times were a little slower than previously in the year, but that wind was pretty tough, so today we were just concerned about competing with the other runners and I'm pleased with my performance tonight," said McGrew. "We're definitely building some confidence against some of the competitors we're going to see at our district."
McGrew was joined by Peyton Embree, Layne Mastin, and Caleb Urban in the 4x400 and Ryan Stortenbecker, Jackson Embree, and Peyton Embree in the 4x110 shuttle hurdles. Urban also came runner-up to McGrew in the 400 (56.74) and took home gold in the 800 (2:16.40) for the Wolverines.
"At the beginning of the year, I talked to (Coach Claude Lang) and said I wanted to go win (the 800) at conference this year and we put a lot of work in," said Urban. "Layne Mastin runs it with me, and I'm not very good at pacing myself on the first lap and he helps me there and I pace behind him and we kick it at the end. So, it's always a battle and fun to race with him."
The Wolverines also had a strong showing from Zach Thornburg, who took first in the 100 (11.42) and joined Mason Crouse, Stortenbecker, and Cooper Stearns in the winning 4x100 (47.69). Meanwhile, Matthew Haley won the 200 (23.59), Peyton Embree took gold in the 110 hurdles (15.59), and Anthony Obermiller used a final stretch surge to first in the 3200 (11:36.86). Other relay victories included the Distance Medley (4:10.05) with Haley, Mastin, Walter Seipold, and Jiri Brodigan and the 4x800 (9:44.35) with Seipold, Mastin, Brodyn Wray, and Steven Barrett.
Meanwhile, Cooper Marvel led the way for Fremont-Mills taking first in both the shot put (47-07) by nearly 10 feet over second place and the discus (1320-8) – which was good for 22 feet further than Griswold's RJ Dishong in second (110-02).
"It was hard getting warm and the wind was throwing my glides off and I usually do better when I get a good sweat going," said Marvel. "I just couldn't get that in today – 47 feet wins it, but it wasn't a PR."
The Knights also got a third win from Ike Lemonds in the 1600 – securing himself the A.D. Benson Trophy.
Sidney also got themselves a pair of wins in the 800 sprint medley (1:44.62) with Braedon Godfread, Kolt Payne, Michael Hensley, and Will Bryant, and the 4x200 (1:40.36) with Godfread, Payne, Ethan Peters, and Tate Mount – edging out East Mills in both events.
Additionally, Stanton also picked up its lone win on the day through Joshua Martin in the high jump (5-08) and chipped into the second-place 4x110 shuttle hurdle (1:05.63) and 4x100 relay (49.10).
"I think I did pretty good, I won high jump as a new PR for me, shuttle hurdle I PRed my split, and high hurdles I also PRed," said Martin.
Essex rounded out the winning with their lone gold finish coming from Tony Racine in the long jump (21-02), nearly three feet above the rest of the competition, and a new PR for Racine.
"I don't know how it happened if I'm being 100% honest and I also did it on a torn quad muscle," said Racine. "It's crazy because that's two feet over my personal best, so I really don't know how it happened but it did."
You can check out the full interviews with McGrew, Urban, Marvel, Martin, Racine, and East Mills Coach Claude Lang below:
You can view the full meet results here.