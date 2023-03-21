(Tabor) -- The Fremont-Mills girls track team enters the 2023 season ready to defend their Corner Conference crown.
The Knights' title defense should be strong as they have a deep and experienced roster this Spring.
"We feel pretty good right now," Fremont-Mills head girls track & field coach Kyle Fichter said. "The girls have put in a lot of work. We have 26 kids this year, so we should be able to switch things up."
The strong numbers should help the Knights in relays.
"There are some things we haven't been able to do," Fichter said. "Having the numbers makes it easier."
Relays figure to be a strength for the Knights this season. Their shuttle hurdle relay team finished sixth in Class 1A last season. All four contributors -- Bella Gute, Emily Madison, McKenna Woods and Hannah Wilson -- return, while Izzy Weldon likely would have been in that lineup last year if not for an injury suffered during basketball season.
Madison and Teagan Ewalt will likely display their versatility in several events. Ewalt was a state qualifier in the 400 last year.
"She's always been our go-to in the 400," Fichter said. "That's one of her better races. She'll move on around and do more relays than in the past."
Madison qualified in the high jump.
"She's another versatile kid we're fortunate to have," Fichter said. "She's pretty steady. She does everything. We're looking forward to seeing what she can do this year."
The Knights' success hinges on their relays.
"We're fortunate to have a lot of kids," Fichter said. "We'll use the season to put together some different lineups. We take pride in our shuttle hurdle and can do some things with our distance medley that we haven't done in the past."
While the relays are a strength, Fichter feels his team needs to perform better in the field events.
"I don't think it's any secret we need to improve on the shot (put) and discus," Fichter said. "We didn't score well, but we worked hard. Hopefully, we'll see improvements this year."
The Knights were the Corner Conference champions last year. They enter this year as the presumptive favorite.
"Our expectation is to win the conference track meet every year," Fichter said. "That's our goal. Nothing has changed. This year, the difference is who helps us get there. We have to continue our work ethic. It's been good so far."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Fichter.