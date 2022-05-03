(Tabor) -- The Fremont-Mills girls and East Mills boys captured Corner Conference track championships on Tuesday.
The Knights girls claimed their sixth conference title in the past seven years while the Wolverine boys repeated as Corner champs.
Fremont-Mills won seven events and scored 177 points to roll to the girls championship. Stanton had 105 in second while East Mills finished with 94 in third. Essex had 79, Griswold scored 70 and Sidney put up 53 to round out the scoring.
For the Knights, Teagan Ewalt and Emily Madison picked up three wins apiece. Madison won the high jump (5-00.00) and the 400 hurdles (1:11.13) while Ewalt took the 400 (1:01.32) and the 800 (2:37.26).
“I just tried my hardest to have fun and get some new PRs,” Madison told KMA Sports. “My 400 hurdles, I’d been wanting to get a better time.”
“We all worked so hard,” Ewalt said of the team title. “We all just try our hardest to all do our part.”
Madison was also on the winning shuttle hurdle relay (1:11.13) along with Bella Gute, Hannah Wilson and McKenna Woods, and Ewalt anchored the 4x400 (4:29.09) to a win with Gute, Ellie Switzer and Carlie Chambers. The other win for the Knights was in the 4x800 (11:31.15) with the group of Switzer, Trinity Kates, Makenna Brandt and Mylie Hughes.
The Viqueens got one individual and two relay victories in finishing as the runner-up. Lauren Johnson claimed the long jump (14-04.25) and ran for the winning 4x100 (55.89) with Kyla Hart, Brooklyn Silva and Elly McDonald. Ella Peterson, Hart, Hannah Olson and Silva also ran for the winning 4x200 (1:58.99).
Emily Williams had a standout performance for East Mills, claiming both the 100 (13.83) and the 100 hurdles (16.82) while anchoring the sprint medley (1:44.83) to a win.
“In the (sprint medley), I just gave it my all,” Williams said. “We’ve been working on getting faster every time we run it. In the 100, I made sure to get out of the blocks fast. I’d been a little slow out of the blocks, so I’d been working on that. It was the third time I’ve run the hurdles. The first time I tripped, and I was happy I didn’t trip this time.”
Also for East Mills, Jenna Thornburg, who also ran for the sprint medley and distance medley (4:52.68) winners, picked up a win of her own in the 200 (29.20). Grace Escritt and Aspen Crouse were on both medley winners, and Miah Urban ran for the distance medley.
The defending champion Essex had just one win on the night with Olivia Baker taking the shot put (35-10.00) while Griswold’s Paige Luft was the lone Tigers victor in the discus (110-06).
Sidney had a strong evening from their distance-running standout Marley Shull, who won both the 1500 (5:37.46) and the 3000 (12:10.97).
“I wasn’t feeling too great today,” Shull told KMA Sports. “I have had a lot of knee problems, and they had been hurting this past week. Overall, it was pretty good. I work really hard.”
Check out full video interviews with Madison, Ewalt, Shull and Williams below.
On the boys side, East Mills pulled away for a second straight Corner championship. The Wolverines scored 141 points to finish ahead of Stanton (119), Sidney (104) and Fremont-Mills (97) in the top four. Griswold posted 67 points in fifth, and Essex had 54 points in sixth.
The Wolverines racked up plenty of points throughout the night and claimed two individual and relay wins each.
“Last year, we were competing to the end,” Coach Claude Lang said. “Tonight, we came in the favorite, and the target was on us. We knew that. We had a couple kids get hurt, and we had to put a freshman in one relay, but he got around the track nice and smooth.”
Freshman Matthew Haley was one of the East Mills winners in the 100 (12.08). He was also a member of the winning sprint medley relay (1:44.83).
“It feels great to just prove everyone wrong,” Haley said. “I got out of the blocks really good after taking some tips and learning throughout the year.”
Haley was joined by Ryan Stortenbecker, Mason Crouse and Caleb Urban on the winning medley while Stortenbecker, Peyton and Jackson Embree and Keegan Poorker won the shuttle hurdle relay (1:10.62). Peyton Embree was another individual champ in the 110 hurdles (16.70).
“We had a ton of PRs tonight,” Lang added. “When you can get PRs on the track, that’s awesome for your team, and that gives motivation to the next guy.”
Stanton hung around deep into the night, and Logan Roberts had a big hand in that. Roberts, who has dealt with an ailing hamstring, put together wins in the 200 (24.13) and 400 (52.60) and was just .01 behind Haley in the 100.
“I’ve been training hard all year,” Roberts said. “It just kind of comes down to running your race. I was in the outside lane (in the 400) and in the second heat in the 100, so I decided to put my head down and go. Not worry about the competition.”
Roberts was also on the winning 4x400 meter relay (3:47.59) with Jonan Wookey, Carter Johnson and Evan Gettler.
Third-place Sidney had a strong night from Matthew Benedict, who won the 400 hurdles (58.07) and high jump (6-02.00) and teamed with Jeramiah Ballan, Ethan Peters and Connor Moheng to win the 4x200 (1:39.60).
The Cowboys were also plenty impressive in the 4x100 (48.29) and 4x800 (9:34.49). Moheng ran for both of those relays, too, while Kurt Speed, Will Bryant and LaDarius Albright were on the 4x8 and Ballan, Peters and Cole Stenzel ran on the 4x1.
Fremont-Mills had two wins on the evening with Cooper Marvel taking both the discus (137-06) and the shot put (46-08.50) while posting personal bests on the season.
“I ran the 4x8 right before I threw the shot,” Marvel said. “I think that helped me out a lot. I had been hitting it a lot in practice, but I hadn’t been able to get it done in a meet. Between golf and track, I don’t have much time to practice.”
Griswold freshman Cody Dorscher was not too far away from picking up wins in the 800 (2:16.14), 1600 and 3200 (11:15.00). He won the half and the two-mile while falling just short in the mile to Essex sophomore Tony Racine — this year’s winner of the A.D. Benson Trophy — in one of the best races of the night.
“Basically, I was in the lead for most of the race,” Racine said of his 1600 (5:25.38). “I was coming around to the 50-meter mark, and I wasn’t about to get passed after holding on that much. I couldn’t let it happen.”
“I was kind of hurting,” Dorscher said of the race, “but I was feeling confident (after winning the 800 and 3200). I don’t really care about the gold. I was just hoping for a PR. I just like doing the sport for fun.”
Racine also ran with Johnny Resh, Skylar Hall and Qwintyn Vanatta to win the distance medley (4:15.26), and Griswold’s Cale Swain grabbed a win in the long jump (19-07.50).
One final trophy was awarded at the end of the night with Fremont-Mills claiming the Hicks-Jauron-Kemp Trophy for the 14th consecutive year. The trophy signifies the school with the most combined points between the two meets.
Check out video interviews below with Lang, Marvel, Haley, Roberts, Racine and Dorscher below.
Find complete results from the meet linked here.