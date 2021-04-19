(Tabor) -- The Fremont-Mills boys golf team is coming off an impressive week, highlighted by a team title in Shenandoah.
"The boys took it upon themselves to play a lot of golf in the fall and summer," Coach Greg Ernster said. "You can see the success from those kids putting in the work. We aren't where we want to be, but we are excited and happy with where we are."
The Knights edged Corner Conference foe Sidney by five strokes to win the small-school portion of the Mustang Golf Tournament last Tuesday and took third at Council Bluffs on Thursday.
"That was a huge confidence booster for our kids," Ernster said. "Confidence is through the roof right now. We are excited about the possibilities."
Senior Cooper Langfelt leads the way for the Knights this season. The Central Missouri football commit won the Shen Tournament with a 76 and took third in Council Bluffs.
"The pandemic helped him out the most," Ernster said. "His dad is a big golfer, so they played a ton of rounds. He has really worked on his mid-range game. Once we get his putting down, his scores will go even lower."
Owen Thornton, Jake Malcom, JT Mahaney, Cooper Marvel and Caden Blackburn have made strides in the Knights' lineup, too.
"We are doing a great job of getting lower and lower every time out," Ernster said. "We are excited about that."
Despite their early-season success, Ernster says they still have work to do before the postseason arrives.
"When we left the Shenandoah tournament, we weren't happy with our team scores," he said. "I think some of the kids understood that Cooper saved us. We have to keep going lower. If everyone can take off 10 strokes, that's where we want to be. We feel like we have a good chance at sectionals, but we have to be playing our best by the time we get there."
F-M returns to action on Tuesday at Griswold. Click below to hear the full interview with Ernster.