(Maryville) -- Fremont-Mills graduate Sam Phillips was one of Northwest Missouri State football players to collect MIAA weekly honors on Monday.
Phillips was named the MIAA Defensive Player of the Week while wide receiver Kashan Griffin was named MIAA Offensive Player of the Week and kicker Cole Lammel was named MIAA Special Teams Player of the Week.
Phillips recorded a safety in Northwest's 32-30 win over Washburn while also adding six tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack.
Griffin caught seven passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns and Lammel connected on a 36-yard game-winning field goal in the final seconds.
View the full release from Northwest here.