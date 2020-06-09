(Tabor) -- Another former Fremont-Mills Knight will play football at the next level. Recent graduate Colton Hauschild is on his way to Pella to play for Central College.
“The coaches were amazing, and I pretty much loved it as soon as I got there,” Hauschild told KMA Sports. “I just loved the campus and fell in love with it completely. That’s when I decided that’s where I wanted to go.”
Hauschild is another two-way standout for Fremont-Mills, playing quarterback on offense and linebacker on defense during his senior season. He threw for 469 yards and rushed for 336 on offense while posting 58.0 total tackles and five interceptions on defense.
At the next level, the 6-foot-0 Hauschild says he figures to move into the defensive backfield.
“They decided they might move me to defensive back and play free safety,” he said. “We talked about it on my visit when we watched film together. I think I could acclimate pretty well there. I played some free safety as a sophomore, so it should be all right.”
The end to the recruiting process for Hauschild is a realization of a dream he’s had to play at the next level for a number of years.
“Football means so much to me,” he said. “Since I was little, you grow up wishing you could (play at the next level). As soon as I got the opportunity, I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
Hauschild is one of three seniors from this past season’s Fremont-Mills team to play football at the next level. Clayton Stille (Iowa Western) and James Switzer (Simpson) are also on their way to playing college football.
Listen to the complete interview with Hauschild linked below.