(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills (7-2) is moving on in the Iowa High School Class 8-player football playoffs after a 44-38 victory over Moravia (7-3) in the first round Friday.
The Knights led by 26 points at one point in the second half, but late-game heroics from Moravia quarterback Shane Helmick gave Fremont-Mills a scare in the fourth quarter.
“We were able to run the ball fairly easy early, but they adjusted to that and forced us out of what we like to do, so hats off to them,” Fremont-Mills head coach Greg Ernster said. “Offensively for [Moravia], they’re just explosive. We just had to limit their big plays as much as we could and our boys did a great job of that tonight.
Despite coming up short on the scoreboard, Helmick put on a performance to remember. The junior signal-caller accounted for all six of his team’s touchdowns; four through the air and two on the ground.
Fremont-Mills had the luxury of superb quarterback play as well. Taylor Reed put on his best passing performance of the season, tossing three touchdowns, while also rushing for one.
“We just preach physicality,” Reed said. “Our line was opening up some runs there early, and then once we got in the red zone, the passing was there. I just tried to make the best of it.
That, he did.
Reed tossed three touchdowns of 15, 25 and 31 yards, all of which had Paxten VanHouten on the receiving end.
“[Paxten VanHouten] is a heck of an athlete,” Reed said. “He just always seems to find the right zone and get open. I just try to get him the ball as much as I can.
After Paxten VanHouten found paydirt on the first two possessions of the game, his brother, Payten, housed a handoff up the middle from the tailback position for a 49-yard touchdown run, giving the Knights a 22-0 midway through the second quarter.
Moravia answered when Helmick turned a chaotic scramble into a 44-yard scoring scamper, but Fremont-Mills punched back as Braxton Blackburn broke free for a 49-yard touchdown run on the first play of the Knights’ ensuing possession.
The Mohawks finished the half with their first sustained drive of the evening, capped off by a touchdown pass from Helmick to Wyatt Throckmorton on 4th & Goal from the Fremont-Mills six-yard-line.
The second half sent the contest into a whirlwind.
The Knights marched down the field on the first possession to extend their lead to 38-12. Less than a minute later, Moravia answered with another touchdown pass from Helmick to Jackson McDanel.
The Mohawks cut it to a two-possession Fremont-Mills lead with another Helmick score, this one his second of the night on the ground.
Fremont-Mills again answered with a quick drive, which finished with Blackburn finding the endzone from 25 yards out, but Helmick would not let the Mohawks die.
After a Moravia turnover on downs, the Knights coughed up a fumble, which Calvin Walton picked up and returned to Fremont-Mills’ three-yard-line. On the next play, Helmick connected with Riley Hawkins for the score with 5:47 left in the game.
The Knights punted on the next possession, giving the Mohawks a chance to cut the lead to one score. They did so when Helmick dropped a perfect pass to a streaking McDanel for a 43-yard touchdown connection with 1:34 remaining.
Fremont-Mills recovered Moravia’s ensuing onside kick, ending the game.
The Knights held off the nearly miraculous comeback effort by the Mohawks to walk away victorious.
“[I just told them] to stay cool,” Ernster said. “[Moravia] did some really, really good things and we had some officiating things, but we just had to control what we could control and focus on us… It’s hard to win. Eight-man football in the state of Iowa is really good, so I’m proud of our boys for coming out with a victory.”
Amid the bedlam, the Knights made plays when they needed to most.
“Our defense broke on some balls and made some plays,” Ernster said. “[Moravia] had some, but I think at the end of the day, we just had to eliminate as many big plays as we could.”
With this win, Fremont-Mills advanced to the second round of the Iowa Class 8-player state football playoffs. The Knights’ opponent is still yet to be determined.
“We’re gonna watch a film and prepare,” Reed said. “Once we find out who we’re playing we’re just gonna watch everything, try to learn what they do, put a game plan up against it and it comes down to Friday night. We’ll go out there and try to get a win.”
The Iowa High School Athletic Association will announce the second round playoff pairings Saturday at 10 A.M.
View full interviews with Reed and Ernster below.