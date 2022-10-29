(Lacona) -- For the second straight week, Fremont-Mills football fended off a comeback attempt to keep their season alive.
The Knights (7-2) led by as many as 18 against Southeast Warren in Friday's Class 8-Player second round postseason action. However, the Warhawks (9-1) made things interesting, but F-M held on for a 30-28 win.
"I'm just proud of the kids," Coach Greg Ernster said. "We got up on them, but they adjusted to us. I put us in some rough spots, but hats off to our kids for being resilient."
"They are a heckuva team," senior quarterback Taylor Reed said. "They had a few big plays, but we stuck together, were prepared and got it done."
Neither team scored in the first quarter, but points came in bundles in the second quarter. Southeast Warren struck first with a rushing touchdown by Landon Harvey to take a 6-0 lead.
Fremont-Mills quickly responded with a one-yard score by Luke Madison to take an 8-6 lead, but Southeast Warren regained the lead with Caden Crow's 63-yard touchdown.
Reed's 59-yard touchdown run followed, giving Fremont-Mills a 16-12 lead. It was the fourth touchdown in less than four minutes.
"It was right up the middle," Reed said. "Our line left a big hole. Once I broke one tackle, I wasn't going down."
Southeast Warren punted on their next possession, allowing Fremont-Mills a chance to take a two-score lead before halftime.
And the Knights did behind an acrobatic 31-yard touchdown pass from Reed to Owen Thornton. Thornton's circus catch gave Fremont-Mills a 24-12 lead at halftime.
"I can always trust Taylor," Thornton said. "He put it up there. It felt like slow-motion at the moment, but I came down with it. Fun play."
Fremont-Mills added another touchdown early in the second half, growing their lead to 30-12.
Things looked grim for Southeast Warren, but the Warhawks didn't quit, responding with a 62-yard touchdown run by Trey Fisher, a defensive stop and a four-yard touchdown pass from Harvey to Dylan Ruggles to cut the margin to 30-28 with 11:23 remaining.
Fremont-Mills failed to convert a fourth down on their own 34 with 9:24 left, but their defense forced a Southeast Warren turnover on downs.
The Warhawks got a defensive stop and forced a Fremont-Mills punt with 3:44 remaining.
Southeast Warren worked their way to midfield. They appeared to have a big play inside the five-yard on a connection from Harvey to Fisher, but Thornton came soaring in from his safety position at the final moment to jar the ball loose, rendering the pass incomplete.
"I was doing my job," Thornton said. "I just came in and hit him. I hoped I would break it up, and I ended up doing it."
"I didn't know he liked to hit people at all," Ernster joked. "But that was a big hit. I'm proud of how that kid played."
A few plays later, the Knights ended Southeast Warren's season with a stop on fourth down. A sack on third down and an aggressive pass rush on fourth down did the trick for Fremont-Mills.
"That was the big thing," Ernster said. "Payten (Van Houten) had a big sack late. That was big."
The defensive stand completed the Knights' second consecutive playoff win in which they had to hold off an aggressive comeback attempt.
"Tough kids punch back," Ernster said. "We have a fighter's mentality. It wasn't always pretty, but we were fighters throughout the game."
Reed led Fremont-Mills' offense 122 rushing yards, one rushing score and one passing touchdown.
"The quarterback position won us the game," Ernster said. "This is what we've seen in practice every time. I thought he was efficient."
Braxton Blackburn rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries. Payten VanHouten churned for 47 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
Harvey completed 12 passes for 107 yards and one touchdown for Southeast Warren, and Fisher had a team-high 150 yards on 16 carries. Friday's loss snapped a nine-game win streak for the Warhawks.
With the win, Fremont-Mills is one win away from their eighth trip to the UNI-Dome in 13 years. To do that, they must get past Lenox. The KMA State No. 5 Tigers (10-0) dethroned defending state champion CAM on Friday and were a 28-2 victor over Fremont-Mills in the regular-season finale.
"That's a team we have a lot of respect for," Ernster said. "Last time, they came out ready to go and punched us in the mouth."
"They got some dudes over there," Thornton said. "We just have to shut down their big plays. If we can shut down their big plays and get our offense moving, it will be a good game."
Turning regular-season losses into postseason wins en route to trips to Cedar Falls is nothing new to Fremont-Mills. The Knights' semifinal trips in 2017 and 2018 came after avenging regular-season losses to Stanton (2017), Sidney (2017) and Exira-EHK (2018).
"This is what you go to Fremont-Mills," Ernster said. "We play for these moments. Our kids are going to treat it like any other game."
Click below to hear the full interviews with Reed, Thornton and Coach Ernster.