(KMAland) -- Both Fremont-Mills and Lenox placed six each on the first team with the release of the Class 8-Player District 9 All-District teams.
Running back Isaac Grundman and offensive linemen Dawson Marshall and Hernan Castor are on the first team offense for the Tigers. Grundman was named the Offensive Player of the Year in the district. Defensively, Conner Fitzgerald (DL), Grundman (DB) and Samson Adams (P) were picked to the first team.
Fremont-Mills’ Jake Malcom and Adam Perrin are on the first team offense at quarterback and offensive line, respectively. Perrin was tabbed the Lineman of the Year and was also picked to the first team defense at defensive line. Braxton Blackburn (DL), Paxten VanHouten (LB) and Malcom (DB) were others for F-M on the first team defense.
Stanton-Essex running back Logan Roberts, East Mills tight end/wide receivers Mason Crouse and Davis McGrew, East Mills utility Ethan Meier and Stanton-Essex returner Carter Johnson were also on the first team offense.
Others on the first team defense include East Mills linebacker and kicker Ryan Stortenbecker, Stanton-Essex linebacker Logan Roberts and East Mills utility Tyler Prokop.
