(Tabor) -- A pair of state-ranked football teams on a combined 13-game win streak vie for the Class 8-Player District 9 title Friday night when No. 9 Fremont-Mills goes to No. 5 Lenox.
For Fremont-Mills, the Knights come into the pivotal matchup at 6-1 and on a six-game win streak. Their latest was a 54-0 rout of Griswold.
"We got a lead pretty quickly and were able to get a lot of kids into the game," Coach Greg Ernster said. "We tried to work on some different things. It was a great way to prepare us for Friday."
The Knights come into the district title match fresh off back-to-back wins by 54. Their six consecutive wins have come by an average of 39.8 points per game.
"I would say we're playing better than when we started the year," Ernster said. "We can play better but we are definitely going in the right direction. We've mentally prepared better than we have in years past. We've learned from our mistakes. We're not seeing the mental errors we had early in the season."
The Knights lean on a well-rounded ground game. Almost 83% of their play calls this year have come on the ground.
Braxton Blackburn leads the efforts with 724 yards and 15 touchdowns. Payten VanHouten adds 636 yards and seven scores, and quarterback Taylor Reed has contributed 287 yards and nine touchdowns.
"Braxton and Payten don't care who gets the carries," Ernster said. "Having two backs that can read the hole and break at any time is fun."
The winner of Fremont-Mills/Lenox secures a home playoff game and perhaps a smoother path through the postseason. Both teams were in this spot last year, and Lenox won a 52-46 overtime thriller to win the district.
"We know we have a good opponent this week," Ernster said. "The mindset has always been one week at a time. That's what got us here. We're excited for the opportunity to play a state-ranked team."
Much like Fremont-Mills, Lenox relies on the ground game. Eighty-three percent of their play calls have been rushes, led by senior Isaac Grundman, who has 879 yards and 21 touchdowns.
"They have tremendous athletes in the backfield," Ernster said. "We know we have a great challenge. It's like looking in the mirror. On paper, we're the same team. They go under center more than we do, but other than that, we're the same. It's going to come down to who can be more physical."
Friday's game will likely come down to who does or doesn't seize momentum when the opportunity presents itself.
"If we can limit their big plays and make them drive it, we feel confident," Ernster said. "We have to make them earn every yard."
Trevor Maeder and Jesse Cox have the call from Lenox Friday night on the KMA Video Stream.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ernster.