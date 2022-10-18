(Tabor) -- For the 13th year in a row, the Fremont-Mills football team is into the postseason with big goals.
The Knights (6-2) finished as the district runner-up following a 28-2 loss to Lenox last week.
"Hats off to Lenox," said Head Coach Greg Ernster. "They came out and competed. They did a couple different things, but we weren't able to limit their big plays. They did a good job of shutting down our offense. I would say we didn't play particularly our best, but hats off to Lenox. Hopefully our kids can learn from that and we can move on."
Despite the loss, Ernster says his team has big goals as they prepare for the postseason.
"Here at Fremont-Mills we always talk wanting to make the Dome," said Ernster. "We always want to go to bigger or higher places, so I think that is there. Our kids are going to learn from that mistake and know our goals are still ahead of us. It's maybe not as easy of a path as we had hoped, but the mindset is to learn from our mistakes and play our best as we get into the postseason."
The Knights kickoff postseason play at home against Moravia (7-2). The Mohawks average over 55 points per game, behind quarterback Shane Helmick -- who is second in 8-player with 2,034 passing yards. He has thrown for 35 touchdowns against just three interceptions this season.
"They have an absolute freak athlete at quarterback," said Ernster. "The kid can sit in the pocket and he can run. The Riley Hawkins kid at receiver can run any route and he can jump over anybody and get any ball. We're going to have our work cut out for us with a really good football team. We're going to have to play our best, sound defense. We're going to have to make them drive it. We can't give up big plays. On film they have big plays all over the place. If we can make them drive it, I like our ability to hopefully sneak out a win."
Offensively, Fremont-Mills was held to just 119 yards last week and failed to score a touchdown for the first time since November 19, 2020.
"We're probably coming off one of our poorest performances in I don't know how many years," said Ernster. "I think we're going to get better. We're going to have to be able to sustain drives running the football. We have to be more effective throwing the football. We can't just be one-dimensional. I thought we had guys open last week, we just didn't have time to throw it. We've got to do a better job in pass protection, and we have to have the ability to do both or we're going to be hurting Friday night."
You can listen to Fremont-Mills vs. Moravia Friday night on the KMAX-Stream at kmaland.com with Nick Stavas and Brian Bertini. The full interview with Ernster is below.