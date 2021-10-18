(Tabor) -- For the 12th straight season, Fremont-Mills will play a postseason football game.
The Knights (5-3) will look to rebound from a heart-thumping 52-46 double overtime loss to Lenox in the final week of the regular season when they host Baxter (7-1) on Friday. Despite the district-championship loss, Coach Jeremy Christiansen believes he learned plenty about his team.
“Our kids were very resilient in that game,” Christiansen said. “There’s a lot of ups and downs, and you’ve got to be able to rebound from those situations. It simulated a very tough playoff game.”
While the Knights have to feel good about their ability to battle adversity in a positive manner, Coach Christiansen also says they learned about some of their deficiencies – namely special teams – that will be a major focal point this week.
“I think (special teams) was a glaring aspect for us last week,” he said. “We’ve got to hit those harder and make some adjustments. We have to make sure those are positives or zeroes and not negative plays.”
As they work towards perfecting their special teams, Coach Christiansen and staff will prepare for a Baxter bunch that looks pretty similar to the Knights. The Bolts have thrown 103 passes this season to F-M’s 102, Baxter has 1,928 rushing yards to the Knights’ 1,975 and the two teams have 44.0 and 43.5 tackles for loss on defense.
Not only do the numbers look similar, Coach Christiansen says the personnel is pretty similar, too.
“Looking at the roster, we’re very similar to each other,” he said. “You see their size up front, and that stands out right off the bat. You see speed and athletes on the edge, and they put you conflict on both sides of the ball where you really have to be effective in your blocking scheme and gap soundness. We try to do the same.”
Baxter touts a dual-threat quarterback on offense with junior Cody Damman throwing for 1,076 yards, rushing for 702 more and accounting for 34 total touchdowns. The Knights, of course, also use senior Jake Malcom as a dual-threat with 844 passing, 404 rushing and 26 touchdowns.
Senior back Rory Heer (665 yards, 10 touchdowns) is their top back and also leads the team with 19 receptions for 382 yards and six touchdowns. The Knights are a bit more diverse in their running game with Braxton Blackburn (738 yards, 8 TD) and Payten VanHouten (524 yards, 9 TD) the top two options. Junior Taylor Reed has emerged as a major receiving threat, grabbing 17 receptions for 357 yards, including seven touchdowns.
The defense has been plenty balanced for Baxter. Senior Nate McMinamen has 37.5 tackles to lead the club while junior Devan Fredregill has a team-best 12.0 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks. They’ve forced 12 turnovers as a team, including four interceptions for junior Cael Shepley.
Blackburn is the most active defender in opponents’ backfields, leading the Knights with 19.0 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. The F-M defense has 20 forced turnovers, including 15 interceptions – five of those each coming from Malcom and Reed.
“(Last week), we lost the ratio on third and longs on defense and third and shorts on offense,” Christiansen said. “We have to flip those around to be positives for us because those are big implications in terms of ending or continuing a drive. Those are two things we have to focus on – to get off and on the field this week.”
Hear the call from Fremont-Mills/Baxter with Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood on Friday evening at kmaland.com. Follow all of KMA Sports’ coverage this Friday from 6:20 through midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1.
