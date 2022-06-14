(Tabor) -- The Corner Conference baseball title currently runs through Fremont-Mills.
The Knights are currently 7-1 and 6-0 in conference action with wins over Essex (twice), East Mills, Griswold, Stanton and Sidney. Their seven wins is a two-win improvement after a 5-11 season last year and a 5-9 campaign in 2020.
"We started off well," said head coach Jake Brown. "The pitching has been there. We're playing solid defense and have taken a giant step forward inside the batter's box. Those have benefitted us greatly."
The Knights' firm grip at the top of the Corner Conference has been a pleasant surprise to many, but Coach Brown says he and his team expected a strong season.
"We've been building for this," Brown said. "We took our lumps the first two or three years I was at the helm. The guys have a lot of baseball under their belt. This is a coming-out party for us. For me, seeing their work every day. It's not a shock or surprise."
Offensively, Fremont-Mills hits .363 and has scored 69 runs in eight games. Junior Kyler Owen paces their efficient offense with an .800 average and six RBI, and Brady Owen has been an RBI machine with 15 while hitting .529.
Jake Malcom (.400, 4 RBI), Levi Wright (.368, 5 RBI), Braden Turpin (.350, 5 RBI), Taylor Reed (.214, 5 RBI) and Ike Lemonds (.200, 3 RBI) also contribute to the lineup.
The Knights have an on-base percentage of .552. And when they get on base, they're aggressive, with 51 stolen bases in 53 attempts.
"The mentality is to get guys on base," Brown said. "When we get guys on base, we have speed and guys with high baseball IQs. We stress the importance of quality at-bats with guys on instead of trying to do too much. Doing your job leads to overall team success."
Turpin and Kyler Owen have been the Knight's leaders on the mound. Turpin has thrown 19 innings with a 0.74 ERA and 34 strikeouts, and Owen owns a 2.03 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings.
Coach Brown says the duo's success comes from their ability to take control early in at-bats.
"The most important pitch in baseball is strike one," he said. "You have to get strike one so you can keep the pitch count low, pound the zone and trust your defense. Kyler and Braden have done a great job keeping their pitch counts low and hitting spots."
The Knights return to action on Tuesday against CAM. They also have games this week against St. Albert (Wednesday) and Stanton (Friday).
Like everyone else in Class 1A and 2A, the Knights received their district assignment on Friday. They are in Class 1A District 2 with East Mills, Essex, Riverside, Sidney, St. Albert, West Harrison and Woodbine.
The Knights are currently in line for a good seed in their district. Brown says his team needs to build off the things that have brought them success in the last eight games.
"We're focused on doing what we've been doing and getting better," Brown said. "We have to find a way to do what we do well. That'll put us in a good position to make some noise in districts."
Check out the full interview with Coach Brown below.