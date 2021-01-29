(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills senior Taylor Morgan made a commitment to continue her softball career at Briar Cliff this week.
A second-team All-Corner Conference selection, Morgan says that her recruiting process really started to heat up late in her junior season and into her senior year of fall ball.
“Due to COVID it was harder to talk to coaches face to face,” she said. “We did some calls with some colleges, including Briar Cliff, and I finally got to do a visit with them.”
Morgan says everything felt right when she visited the Sioux City campus.
“Everything worked out really well,” she added. “(Briar Cliff) is very family-oriented, and I know if I ever have a problem or issue they’ll be there for me.”
Morgan has proven she can play all over the field during her time at Fremont-Mills, including in the circle.
“Right now, (Briar Cliff) is recruiting me as a softball player,” Morgan said. “They want me to play everywhere. They said when I get there I’ll have opportunities to try out (several positions). They want to see me at first, second or maybe some outfield.”
While COVID-19 did prove to have some obstacles for Morgan during the recruiting process, she said she got a good feel for the school.
“I got to meet with some of my teammates on my visit,” she said. “They were super nice and answered all the questions I had for them. I got to meet my assistant coach in person, but I had to meet my head coach over Zoom. They were so nice to me.”
