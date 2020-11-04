(Tabor) -- Despite plenty of in-season adversity and a three-week break, Fremont-Mills football has positioned themselves one win away from a seventh Dome trip in the last 11 years.
The Knights (6-1) overcame an early two-score deficit to beat Martensdale-St. Marys, 58-42, last Friday evening. Even in the win, Coach Jeremy Christiansen knows his team can be better.
“We’ve got to clean up some things,” he said. “Penalty-wise, we gave up two full fields and got off schedule early. They took advantage of those opportunities.”
After falling behind 22-8, the Fremont-Mills defense didn’t allow a point in the second period, allowing for the Knights to get in a groove that eventually led to the win. Much of that groove was on the ground.
Nebraska commit Seth Malcom rushed for 339 yards and five touchdowns, and the Knights tallied 447 total for the evening.
“Our offensive line took over, and Seth had one heck of a game,” Christiansen said. “I feel like we’re starting to get in a groove. Those games we missed were prime opportunities where you get to fill in the voids. I think we’re kind of getting on schedule now, so hopefully we can translate that (to the field).”
While Malcom and the rushing game received plenty of honors and limelight after Friday’s win, Coach Christiansen is impressed with the continued improvement of his offensive line.
Senior Cooper Langfelt has been a household name for four years, but there are plenty of new faces that have stepped up. Juniors Kellen Fichter and Chance Roof, sophomore Samuel Daly and freshman Cooper Marvel have been key in paving the way.
“We knew there would be a learning curve,” Christiansen said. “It’s finally coming together, I think. Martensdale-St. Marys’ defense had everybody right up tight, so we didn’t have to chase linebacker around. (The offensive line) played one heck of a game.”
One of Fremont-Mills’ missed games during the regular season was Class 8-Man District 7’s championship game with CAM. This week, that meeting will finally happen with the bonus of a trip to the UNI Dome for the winner.
The Cougars (9-0) have been dominant in playoff wins over Griswold (67-18), Stanton (68-6) and Lamoni (62-6). Like Fremont-Mills, they also rely on a strong running game, led by junior Lane Spieker, who has rushed for 1,507 yards and 31 touchdowns.
“I don’t know if you ever quite contain a kid like that,” Christiansen said. “We’re going to have to do our best to have him running sideways. When he gets his hips turned and is going north and south he’s tough to stop.”
Spieker can also throw the ball, as he has 359 yards and six touchdowns to team with senior Ethan Arp and his 402 and nine. In addition, Spieker has 180 yards receiving and three more scores.
“He’s very elusive in his movement,” Christiansen added. “Great cutback and spin move. When we get our hands on him, we’ve got to make sure to rally the troops to get there.”
CAM isn’t just all Lane Spieker, though. They have put together an aggressive defense and explosive special teams to make for one of the most impressive trio of units in the area.
The defense has garnered 63.5 tackles for loss, forced 23 turnovers and scored five touchdowns. They also boast seven return scores, including six by Spieker (3 kick returns, 3 punt returns).
“Obviously, they’re explosive,” Christiansen said. “They do a great job of controlling the line of scrimmage. Defensively, they’re sound and are always in the right spot. The special teams big plays definitely stand out.
“It’s going to come down to penalties and turnovers. Those were our Achilles heel (against MSTM), and we’ve got to get those taken care of.”
Ryan Matheny and Mike Wood will have play-by-play of this 8-man state quarterfinal on Friday night on KMA-FM 99.1. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 with kickoff at 7:00. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Christiansen below.