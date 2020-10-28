(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills kept their season alive last week by stymying Woodbine's potent offense. They get another tough challenge this week when they face Martensdale-St. Marys on the KMAX-Stream.
It's been a wild year for Fremont-Mills, who were sidelined for three weeks due to COVID-19. However, they are one of only 16 teams left standing in Class 8-Man.
"It means a lot," Coach Jeremy Christiansen said. "Any time you get here, no matter the road, it's a pretty successful season. Hopefully, we can continue."
The Knights reached the latest round of the 8-Man playoffs thanks to a 46-26 victory over Woodbine last week. The Knights' defense contained Woodbine's high-powered attack that had been averaging 91 points per game in their two recent games and allowed only six points in the second half.
"Our guys defensively do a great job of flowing to the football," Christiansen said. "I think the whole group has meshed great together. That creates tough sledding."
The offense was efficient, too, highlighted by a stellar night from quarterback Jake Malcom, who threw for 247 yards and five scores in the victory.
"We talked all week long about being more efficient in the passing game," Christiansen said. "I thought he was very efficient and did what he needed to do."
Jake's brother Seth was his go-to target. The Malcom brothers connected eight times for 75 yards and two scores.
The Knights (5-1) opened the season with three straight victories before being shelved for three weeks due to COVID-19. It's been three weeks since F-M returned to action. Coach Christiansen says his team is beginning to return to the shape they were in before the hiatus.
"I think we are getting there," he said. "I think our kids have stepped up well to the tasks and we are excited for the next one."
The next task for Coach Christiansen's squad is Martensdale-St. Marys. The Blue Devils enter the battle at 8-0 behind a high-powered offense that is averaging 64 points per game.
"They score points very quickly," Christiansen said. "Our defense has to continue what they are doing. Put pressure on the quarterback, control the line of scrimmage and create small windows to throw. They've got athletic receivers all over the field, so we have got to be prepared to cover the entire field.
The Knights have also shown the ability to score at ease this season, but that does not mean they are eager for a potential shootout.
"I hope it's not a shootout, but it could be," Christiansen said. "Personally, I would like a low-scoring game more. We have to be prepared for anything."
Friday's game will be played on turf, which is foreign to F-M this season.
"We just have to weather the storm early. Hopefully, it all works out."
Offensively, Christiansen feels the biggest key for his team lies in the trenches.
"We have to do a good job of finding the creases. We've got to perfect that and get it going," Christiansen said.
Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood will have the call from Martensdale Friday evening on KMAX-Stream 1. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Christiansen can be heard below.