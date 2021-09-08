(Tabor) -- KMAland No. 5 Fremont-Mills football had a necessary bounce back in week two. After a tough opening loss to CAM, Coach Jeremy Christiansen’s team handled business during a 64-36 win over Stanton-Essex.
“We were vastly improved this week,” Christiansen told KMA Sports. “We were able to get some movement up front and our guys were able to get some free non-contact yards. Our passing game was definitely more efficient. Defensively, we played very well up front. We had some lapses in coverage that we’ll try to get ironed out this week, but overall I think we made the typical week one to week two jumps.”
The efficiency was clear in the passing game with senior quarterback Jake Malcom throwing for 175 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-9 passing. Malcom was one of three rushers with at least 10 carries, too, finishing with 68 yards and a score. Junior Payten VanHouten had the big game with 10 carries for 139 yards and three scores.
“I think they’ve done a very good job being able to be diversified” Christiansen said. “Jake is doing a very good job in our read game to make sure he’s making the right reads at the right times, and any time he’s got the ball in his hands we feel very confident. Payten and Braxton (Blackburn) are running very hard and hitting those inside gaps as hard as they can.”
Blackburn finished with 15 carries and 82 yards rushing with a touchdown on Friday while Taylor Reed topped the receivers with four grabs for 118 yards and two scores.
The defense was led by junior Paxten VanHouten’s 8.0 total tackles while Blackburn had 2.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack among 5.5 tackles. Malcom and Reed added interceptions in the secondary.
“I think the defensive line did a much better job of controlling the line of scrimmage,” Christiansen said of his defense. “The linebackers filled the gaps. Coverage-wise we did a very good job. I think they threw the ball 30 times, so obviously you’re going to have a few lapses there. We do need to do a much better job of attacking the ball when it’s in the air.”
Things won’t get any easier for Fremont-Mills this week, as they prepare for another of the state’s top teams with a trip to KMAland No. 2 Audubon (2-0). The Wheelers have a pair of dominant wins over Southeast Warren and Boyer Valley by an average score of 50.5 to 17.5.
“I see an explosive offense no matter who gets the ball,” Christiansen said. “They do a very good job of spreading the field horizontally and vertically. (Quarterback Gavin) Smith does a great job of finding the creases and makes a small crease into a large gain.”
Smith has been his electric self in the first two games with 189 yards passing, 296 yards rushing and has accounted for 10 total offensive touchdowns. Carter Andreasen has been another game breaker with an average carry of 10.5 yards and 168 total with three touchdowns. Matthew Beisswenger is the team’s top receiver with five receptions for 109 yards and two scores.
“We gotta try to contain him,” Christiansen said of Smith. “Get his feet settled early and often to allow our guys to rein him in. They do such a good job of stretching the field that it makes it very difficult to get too many guys to the ball. We’ve got to be sure tacklers in the open field in order to try to make this happen.”
While guys like Malcom and Smith figure to get much of the attention and the hype, Christiansen notes it’ll be very important for his team to keep making gains at the line of scrimmage, especially against an aggressive Wheelers bunch.
“They’re very solid up front on both sides of the ball,” he said. “We’ve definitely got to do a much better job than we did in week one in terms of getting movement up front. Their defense is very aggressive with sure tacklers. We’re not going to be able to have the opportunities to put the ball on the ground like we have in the past and still expect to win.”
Mike Wood will be in Audubon on Friday evening providing reports for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. KMA Sports has full week three coverage from 6:20 to midnight on AM 960 and FM 99.1 Friday evening. Listen to the full interview with Christiansen below.