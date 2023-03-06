(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills senior Taylor Reed had the option of playing football or basketball in college. He ultimately chose football at Midland.
"It's excited," Reed said. "Playing a sport in college was always a dream of mine. I always dreamed of playing college basketball, but as my career and recruitment went on, football is what it turned out to be."
Reed says he expected to play basketball up until recently.
"I kept my options open," he said. "I was leaning towards basketball. Once the season ended, I started getting more football offers than basketball, so I decided to go the football route."
The football route led Reed to Midland.
"I never really had (Midland) on my radar," he said. "One of the coaches came down to the school. I went on a visit. When I visited, I really liked the campus. Everything about it brought me in. I enjoyed it so much."
Reed chose Midland over interest from Northwestern for basketball and Grand View for football.
"I thought Midland was just the right place for me," Reed said.
Reed played quarterback for the Knights this year. Before that, he played at tight end. He plans to switch back to that position in college.
"They plan on me playing tight end," Reed said. "I'm a big body, so I can do a little bit of blocking and route running. I'll work on getting bigger and take on playing a college sport. I hope to enjoy playing a sport for the next four years."
Reed plans to study sports management at Midland. Click below to hear the full interview with him.