(Tabor) -- For the second consecutive year, Fremont-Mills and CAM square off in postseason action.
This time, the Knights enter the battle after a 68-38 victory over Baxter in the Class 8-Player First Round.
"Overall, we are playing very well in about every aspect of the game," said Fremont-Mills head coach Jeremy Christiansen.
The convincing win -- spearheaded by a 34-0 run -- came behind a massive night in the rushing attack, tallying 473 yards and eight scores.
"Our guys are starting to figure out the angles and how to get to them," Christiansen said. "They are also seeing our holes and understanding where we are going."
Sophomore Braxton Blackburn leads the Knights' rushing attack with 1,006 rushing yards and 11 scores after a 268-yard, five-touchdown performance on Friday. Payten VanHouten has also proved to be a threat in the backfield, while quarterback Jake Malcom has 431 yards and 11 rushing scores, along with his 851 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.
The Knights hope to continue their balance and progression on Friday when they face CAM for the second time this season.
The Radio Iowa No. 2 Cougars kicked off their 2021 campaign with a dominant 48-6 win over Fremont-Mills, but it's safe to say F-M is a much better team now. However, Christiansen feels CAM could say the same.
"Both teams are in a much better spot," he said. "There are some things we did well and some things we needed to improve on that we did improve. I don't know if there's much to take from that. But we have to focus on what we've done recently."
Containing Lane Spieker is priority number one for Coach Christiansen's defense, which they didn't do the first time around as Spieker ran wild with 329 yards and five scores. The strong opener set the stage for Spieker's senior season, where he currently has 3,016 all-purpose yards and 62 total touchdowns.
"We have to control the line of scrimmage," Christiansen said. "We have to dictate what happens rather than react to what they do. When he gets going, he's tough to turn around. We'll have to fly to the football and hope to hang around."
When the Knights have the ball, expect them to build off last week's performance and try to keep CAM's high-powered offense off the field.
"I don't think that's a secret," Christiansen said. "We have to minimize their touches as much as possible. It's easier said than done, but I think that is the number one aspect of this game. It comes down to if we can play the best game of keep away ever."
Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood will be in Anita on Friday with the call on the KMA Sports YouTube Channel. Check out the full interview with Coach Christiansen below.