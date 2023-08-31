(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills football will face another state-ranked foe Friday night when the 8-Player No. 8 Knights face No. 5 Lenox.
Friday's non-district showdown is the consecutive state-rated battle for F-M, who lost to No. 4 WACO in a 26-20 nail-biter Saturday night. The Knights rallied to tie the contest in the final minutes, only for WACO to score the game-winning touchdown in the waning seconds.
"It was a great game," Fremont-Mills head coach Greg Ernster said. "A couple things didn't go our way, but we responded. We had a chance at the end but didn't make the plays we needed to. We're going to learn more from that loss than we would have a win anyway."
The Knights were breaking in some new pieces to the lineup on Saturday.
"For some, this was their first varsity start in any sport," Ernster said. "If our kids didn't learn from watching film, we would have issues. I know our kids will learn from what we did. We're only going to get better going forward."
The Knights have traditionally relied on a run-heavy offense, but that wasn't the case Saturday night. Quarterback Sawyer Forney threw 28 times, completing 12 passes for 162 yards and two scores.
"We're known for running the football, but (throwing) has always been part of our offense," Ernster said. "It was more of a focus this offseason. I'm proud of everything (Forney) did for us. He did a great job of calming his nerves. I thought his pocket presence was amazing for a first-time starter."
The Knights face Lenox Friday night in a battle of two of the top four teams in the KMAland Power Rankings. The No. 1 Tigers have won the last three matchups over the No. 4 Knights, including two wins by a combined 60-10 score last year, one of which was a 32-8 win in the state quarterfinals.
"Our kids understand we have a tough opponent," Ernster said. "Lenox is well-coached. We have our work cut out for us."
Ernster says F-M's defensive game plan revolves around neutralizing Lenox quarterback Gabe Funk.
"We have to have gap sound defense and understand where (Funk) is at all times," he added. "We have to limit his big plays. When they throw the football, we can't let him beat us with his legs, but that's easier said than done."
F-M's patented run game struggled last week, with only 46 yards on 25 carries. Improving the ground attack is an emphasis for the Knights Friday night.
"We have to do a better job running the football," Ernster said. "We're going to build off last week. We have to be balanced and efficient."
Trevor Maeder and Jesse Cox have the call of Lenox/Fremont-Mills Friday night on the KMA Video Stream. Check out all KMA Sports' Week 2 coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM 99.1 or online at kmaland.com.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ernster below.