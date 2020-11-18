(Tabor) -- A year full of ups and downs for Fremont-Mills will end in the state championship game Thursday when they face Remsen, St. Marys for all the Class 8-Man marbles Thursday morning on KMA-FM 99.1.
"Any time you can get to this point, some things have gone your way," Coach Jeremy Christiansen said.
The path to Cedar Falls has not been a smooth one for the Knights. Their season was shelved for three weeks during the regular season because of COVID-19 and they played a rigorous postseason slate on their way to a state title game, but here they are.
"I think our kids have done a great job of what we call weathering the storms throughout the season to get to this point," Christiansen said.
The Knights' latest storm they had to weather came in the state semifinals where they dethroned defending state champion Don Bosco with a 32-30 victory.
"Defensively, we were able to contain and be sound in our tackling," Christiansen said of his team's defense in the win.
F-M was tasked with containing explosive quarterback Cael Frost and did so by limiting Frost to only 55 yards on 25 carries -- well below his average of 239 yards per game.
"Our defensive line read their keys and did their job," Christiansen said. "That was huge. They are very physical and aggressive. We were able to match that."
Offensively, the Knights relied on what got them to Cedar Falls -- the legs of Seth Malcom. The Nebraska commit churned for 239 yards and four touchdowns on 40 totes.
"That was our game plan going in," Christiansen said. "When you face an explosive offense, you try to minimize their plays as much as possible and you do that by controlling the run game and staying on schedule. I thought our offense did a great job. Thankfully the game plan."
Fremont-Mills is making their third state championship game appearance in school history with the previous two coming in 2011 and 2014. While this group of Knights has never played in a state title game, Christiansen was at the helm for both of F-M's previous appearances, so he's been trying to help keep his team grounded.
"We've talked about what to expect," he said. "Expect the unexpected things. We want the kids to enjoy it. You never know when you are going to get this opportunity again."
The state championship appearance also gives the Knights' talented senior class of five will conclude their career on the state's brightest stage.
"Their last game is right here. It's put up or shut up. I think our kids are ready to go," Christiansen said. "Hopefully, we can get those butterflies out of the way early and play some football."
F-M's opponent -- Remsen, St. Mary's is coming off a record-breaking 108-94 victory over Montezuma in the semifinals. The Hawks are no stranger to F-M. They beat them in the 2017 semifinals and in the 2019 quarterfinals.
Christiansen is hopeful his team can rely on a similar game plan to the one they've been successful with this postseason.
"Obviously, you've got to slow their offense down," he said. "If you can cut their number of touches down by controlling the line of scrimmage, you'll do well."
Defensively, Christiansen knows his unit will have its hands full with quarterback Blaine Harpenau, who rushed for 357 yards and four touchdowns while also throwing for four scores in a record-shattering performance last week.
"Missed tackles will turn into touchdowns," he said. "We've got to be very gap sound. They have athletes all over the field. We've got to make sure our zones are as tight as can be and we get pressure on the quarterback."
Offensively, the key lies in the trenches for F-M.
"Last year they packed the box," Christiansen said. "It put us in a situation we hadn't been in quite some time. We've got to get those creases. We have to control the line of scrimmage. When we do pass, we have to be very efficient."
Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood will have the call Thursday morning on KMA-FM 99.1. Kickoff is slated for 10 a.m. The complete interview with Coach Christiansen can be heard below.