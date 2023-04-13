(Shenandoah) -- The Fremont-Mills girls track team put together a dominant performance Thursday night en route to a team title at the Fillie Relays.
The Knights totaled 132 points and won eight events to finish 54 points ahead of runner-up Riverside.
Teagan Ewalt was among the stars for Fremont-Mills as she played a hand in three golds. The senior won the 400 (1:03.89) and helped the sprint medley (1:59.65) and 4x400 (4:35.19) earn wins.
"It was a good day," Ewalt said. "In the sprint medley and 4x400, my teammates put me in a good spot. Coming into (the 400), I knew I would have people pushing me. I tried to keep my mind up and pushed hard in that last 100."
Hannah Wilson had a big day for Fremont-Mills as well. Wilson won the 800 (2:31.06), 1500 (5:30.46) and high jump (5-00).
Emily Madison won the 400 hurdles (1:12.14) and contributed to the winning 4x400, and Lana Alley claimed the 200 (28.32) and was on the sprint medley.
Riverside's lone individual title came from freshman Madison Kelley in the discus. Kelley tossed 108-07.50 to take top honors.
"I thought my throws were really good with the wind against us," Kelley said. "The most important part for me is staying focused and following through with my mechanics. I try to hone in on my release point and how high I reach when I throw."
The Bulldogs also won the 4x800 (11:03.82) and distance medley (4:59.91). Adaline Martens and Amaiya Less contributed to both winning relays for Riverside.
Shenandoah finished third with 78 points behind a stellar night from Chloe Denton. Denton won the 100 hurdles and anchored the champion 4x100 (53.54).
"It's always nice to run at home," Denton said. "I was nervous coming in with a lot of other good hurdlers, but I got out strong and got a good lead."
Hailey Egbert was also a champion for the Fillies. She won the 3000 in 12:03.07.
Red Oak left Shenandoah with one title. That came from freshman Jocelyn O'Neal in the long jump. O'Neal jumped 16-10.00 to win the event.
"Hang time and pulling my arms through (were important)," O'Neal said. "I was ready. I knew the wind would be challenging, but I have good coaches and teammates. I was proud of myself."
Bedford's Emily Baker (shot put in 37-02.50) and Southwest Valley's Emma Cooper (100 in 13.88) were also individual champions.
Stanton won two relays: the shuttle hurdle (1:10.44) and 4x200 (1:53.82). Kyla Hart was on both of the Viqueens' champion relays.
Full results can be found here. Click below to view interviews with Kelley, O'Neal, Denton and Ewalt.