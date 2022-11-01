(Tabor) -- The only thing standing between Fremont-Mills and their sixth trip to Cedar Falls is the team that handed the Knights one of their worst losses in recent memory.
"Our boys are excited about the opportunity," Coach Greg Ernster said. "They've been here before. They're excited to hopefully finish their career there."
Fremont-Mills secured their ticket as one of the final eight teams left in Class 8-Player with a 30-28 win over Southeast Warren.
The Knights (8-2) led by as many as 18 against Southeast Warren, but had to hold off a late charge to extend their season.
"Things were bleak and tough, but the kids rallied," Ernster said. "We had some kids step up that hadn't made some plays. That's exciting to see."
Southeast Warren had a chance to win the game on the final drive, but the Knights' defense clamped down and held on for the win.
Paxten VanHouten led the defense with 11.5 tackles while Van Houten, his brother Payten, Ike Lemonds and Cooper Marvel combined for sacks.
"We put our defense into situations they overcame," Ernster said. "The boys went with the adjustments and made plays late. Our kids did a good job of using those adjustments to make plays when they needed."
And the Knights offense got another productive performance from senior quarterback Taylor Reed. Reed rushed for 114 yards on 20 carries, including a pivotal 57-yard touchdown run that gave F-M a decisive lead.
Reed has now accounted for 499 yards and 10 touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry.
"He's understanding that he has to take control of the game sometimes," Ernster said. "I would say he was effective throwing the ball and the way he ran the ball was very impressive."
The 2022 Fremont-Mills football team has a chance to etch its name among the several other successful squads in program history. The Knights have reached the UNI-Dome in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.
"For most people, it's a luxury to make it to the dome," Ernster said. "Our expectation is to make it there. You have to work hard and earn your trip. Our boys understand what's on the line."
To make another trip to Cedar Falls, Fremont-Mills must get past Lenox.
The Tigers (10-0) were a 28-2 winner in the October 14th meeting. The Knights accounted for only 119 yards on 45 plays in the defeat.
"Lenox did a good job of putting us in conflict," Ernster said. "We have to execute our blocking schemes and understand our assignments. If we can clean those up and throw in a few wrinkles, we have a good opportunity."
Lenox's offense churned for 233 rushing yards and four scores -- two apiece from Gabe Funk and Isaac Grundman.
Funk is coming off a stellar game against CAM, where he rushed for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
"He's easily one of the best quarterbacks in the area," Ernster said. "He's very intelligent and much faster in person than he is on film. We have to do assignment football and keep him in the pocket. The way he rushed on us killed us. We have our work cut out for us."
If Fremont-Mills is to secure another trip to Cedar Falls, they must find the big plays that eluded them in the first matchup.
"We have to make some big plays offensively," Ernster said. "We need one or two explosive plays. If we don't have big plays, we need to make the drives count and finish with points. If we maintain drives and finish with points, good things will happen for us."
Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood have the call from Lenox Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Ernster.