(Tabor) -- Two perennial 8-man powers will meet for the first time Thursday afternoon when Fremont-Mills faces Don Bosco in a state semifinal.
For Coach Jeremy Christiansen's Fremont-Mills squad, it marks the seventh time they have reached the UNI Dome since 2010.
"Anytime you get to this point, it's awesome," Christiansen said. "To get to this point is a testament to their ability to keep moving."
The Knights earned their most recent trip to Cedar Falls with a nail-biting 30-28 victory over CAM in a state quarterfinal. F-M scored the first 16 of the game, surrendered the next 22, but ultimately won the game thanks to a late-game stop on a two-point conversion attempt from CAM.
"I thought when push came to shove, we stepped up and made some big plays," Christiansen said of the win. "We were able to control the line of scrimmage with the offensive line in our run game."
The Knights' ground game has been firing on all cylinders the last two weeks, led by Nebraska commit Seth Malcom. Malcom has posted 647 rushing yards and nine touchdowns for F-M in their last two postseason victories.
"Just being aggressive," Christiansen said of the recent success in the run game. "That was one thing we've preached for quite some time. They're understanding the game plan and trusting that it will keep working. You got to be able to ride the waves and get ready for the next play."
Fremont-Mills (7-1) has now played as many postseason games as they did regular-season games, because of a three-week hiatus due to COVID-19. The hiatus allowed F-M to get healthy, but it also meant it took them longer to find their identity. However, Christiansen feels they have found it.
"I think we've learned that we can rely on our run game," he said. "I think that we've also learned that you never know how your team battles adversity, we've been through that. Our kids are understanding how to stick to a game plan."
The Knights aren't the only 8-man squad making their seventh trip to Cedar Falls since 2010. Their opponent - -Don Bosco is doing the same.
The Dons and Knights have been in Cedar Falls together in both 2016 and 2017, but were on opposite sides of the bracket each team.
The defending state champion Don Bosco is eyeing a fourth state title in the past five years and enters Thursday's contest at 9-0. Quarterback Cael Frost has been the difference-maker for the Dons this year with 3,142 total yards and 55 touchdowns.
"They've got such a tradition," Christiansen said. "When you look at their offense, they put you in space and put you in conflict at all times. You've got to do your job at all times. The ball is going to be in his (Frost's) hands most of the night, so we've got to be prepared to stop him and try to cause turnovers.
If there is a chink in Don Bosco's armor, it's that they've surrendered points to high-caliber teams. The Dons allowed 34, 34 and 38 in contests against Easton Valley, Springville and Tripoli this season.
"We've got to continue to do what we've been doing," Christiansen said. "We've got to keep the sticks moving. We cannot get off schedule. We got to force them to adjust. That's what we are focused on -- trying to put them in conflict and do what we've been doing."
Don Bosco and Fremont-Mills is slated for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff. Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood will have the call from Cedar Falls Thursday afternoon on KMA-FM 99.1. The complete interview with Coach Christiansen can be heard below.