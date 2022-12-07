(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills (2-1) took down rival and Corner Conference foe East Mills (2-2) in a 38-37 thriller Tuesday.
A grind-it-out, defensive battle left the door open for a late surge from the Knights, who held on for the one-point victory.
“They don’t ask you how you win them,” Fremont-Mills head coach Brett Weldon said. “I’d say it was pretty ugly, but it was a defensive battle and that’s what we have to be able to do. We don’t have a lot of size, so we just have to make it kind of ugly and use our athleticism to our advantage, and I think that’s what we did tonight.”
The Knights’ full court press shined in a game where points came at a premium and field goals were a rare commodity.
“We wanted to put pressure on [East Mills] and we wanted to make them handle the ball,” Weldon said. “They made a good adjustment in the second half and we didn’t get as many turnovers, but we were still able to control the game a little bit defensively. They’ve got some good players, very talented players that make it tough to play defense. Overall, I think defensively we had a good game plan and the girls executed.”
Izzy Weldon carried Fremont-Mills in the game’s biggest moments, with multiple acrobatic layups and a three-pointer from the left side corner in the waning minutes of the game.
“We’ve run those plays a few times and they were kind of jumping it, so I just saw the lane and drove,” Izzy Weldon said.
The game began as a defensive slugfest and remained that way throughout the first three frames. Neither team grew a lead larger than six points and the scoreboard read 24-21 Fremont-Mills at the end of the third quarter.
East Mills’ offense woke up as the fourth quarter got underway, with star forward Emily Williams kickstarting a Wolverine team that struggled to score for the entire contest.
As the final period went back-and-forth, Izzy Weldon knocked down the go-ahead triple, giving the Knights a 33-31 lead with just over two minutes remaining.
“We ask [Izzy] to do a lot, just managing the game and handling the ball, and she did a good job,” Brett Weldon said. “We had a lot of other girls step up too, which took a little pressure off.”
The Knights flexed their depth, as senior forward Teagan Ewalt and her sister, Rylie, were both instrumental in Fremont-Mills’, while the rest of the team’s effort and hustle was the key to victory.
“I think tonight we had a lot of girls step up and play late in the game when it was pretty hectic,” Brett Weldon said. “They came through.”
With this win, Fremont-Mills improves to 2-1 on the season, and has a newfound confidence after knocking off rival East Mills, which was ranked No. 10 in Class 1A entering the week.
“It’s kind of ‘next game’ mentality,” Brett Weldon said. “There’s a lot of good games coming up, so there’s no rest. It’s just getting back to work and trying to improve.”
The Knights will be back in action Thursday when they host East Atchison (MO), while East Mills’ will have a few days off before returning home to host Stanton in another Corner Conference matchup.
View the full interviews with Izzy and Brett Weldon below.